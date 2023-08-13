Cristiano Ronaldo wins his 31st club career trophy: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha August 13, 2023 | 12:29 am 2 min read

Ronaldo has won his maiden silverware with Al-Nassr (Photo credit: Twitter/@AlNassrFC_EN)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace as Al-Nassr trumped Al-Hilal 2-1 with ten men to win their maiden Arab Club Champions Cup title. The Portuguese talisman scored an equalizer in the 74th minute to force extra time and then netted the winner in the 98th minute. Ronaldo showed great character as Al-Nassr's captain despite going down to ten men against Al-Hilal. Here's more.

Summary of the match

It was a cagey first half to begin with as Michael scored the opener in the 51st minute. Abdulejah Al-Amri was sent off for a hard tackle on Malcolm in the 71st minute. But three minutes later, Ronaldo scored an equalizer post a great cross from Sultan Al-Ghannam. The match rolled over to extra time and Ronaldo scored a header from the rebound.

30 club career honors before joining Al-Nassr

Sporting: Portuguese Super Cup Manchester United: Premier League (3), FA Cup (1), League Cup (2), FA Community Shield (1), UEFA Champions League (1) FIFA Club World Cup (1) Real Madrid: La Liga (2), Copa del Rey (2), Supercopa de Espana (2), UEFA Champions League (4), UEFA Super Cup (2), FIFA Club World Cup (3) Juventus: Serie A (2), Coppa Italia (1), Supercoppa Italiana (2)

Ronaldo finishes as the top goal-scorer of the tournament

The 38-year-old talisman is still going strong as he slammed home six goals to finish as the top goal-scorer of the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup. He scored once in the last four games consecutively before the finals. Karim Benzema with three goals finished second.

721 club career goals for CR7

Ronaldo scored five goals in 31 appearances for Sporting. In his first spell with Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 matches. He moved to Real in 2009 and ended up with 450 goals in 438 games. For Juventus, he scored 101 goals in 134 matches. He scored 27 times in 54 matches for United next and now has 20 for Al-Nassr.

33 career trophies and 123 goals for Portugal

Besides his 31 club career honors, Ronaldo has won two major titles with Portugal. He won the 2016 European Championships and the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League. He is the leading scorer in men's international football with 123 goals from 200 matches.

