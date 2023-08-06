FA Community Shield, Arsenal vs Manchester City: Preview and stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 06, 2023 | 12:52 am 3 min read

Arsenal have won 16 FA Community Shields to date with the last trophy coming in 2020 (Photo credit: Twitter/@Arsenal)

Arsenal will hope to show they could once again be a force in the 2023-24 season in the curtain-raiser clash with the FA Community Shield on offer. Arsenal face Manchester City, who robbed the Gunners of a Premier League title last season, despite the former being ahead for the majority part of the season. Ahead of a gigantic clash, we decode the build-up.

Why does this story matter?

Arsenal led the Premier League table for 248 days in 2022-23. As per Opta, this is the most for a team who failed to win the title in English top-flight history. Arsenal's challenge was over as City finished the season in dominating fashion while injuries and fatigue took their toll on Mikel Arteta's men. In 2023-24, Arsenal remain the frontrunners to challenge City.

Arsenal will hope to unleash their new signings

Arsenal signed West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice for a record £105m. Arsenal will pay £100m plus £5m in add-ons. Rice is expected to lead the defensive midfield duties. With Gabriel Jesus injured, new arrival Kai Havertz could be deployed as a frontman. It remains to be seen whether new defensive recruit Jurrien timber is slotted right away. Arsenal fans will be buzzing.

City have lost Gundogan and Mahrez

City lost talisman IIkay Gundogan, who joined Barcelona, despite being offered a new deal. Besides Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez also left for the Saudi Pro League. City are also set to lose Joao Cancelo permanently. Pep Guardiola's City did splash the cash, signing Mateo Kovacic for £25m and Josko Gvardiol for £77.6m. Gvardiol's signing was announced on Saturday and he is set to sit out.

What about their pre-season form?

City toured Japan and South Korea over the summer while Arsenal were in USA. City overcame Japanese side Yokohama Marinos 5-3 and beat Bayern Munich 2-1 before losing to Atletico Madrid 1-2. Arsenal drew 1-1 with FC Nurnberg in Germany before flying to the USA and thrashing an MLS All-Stars team 5-0 in Washington. Arsenal lost 2-0 to Manchester United before beating Barcelona 5-3.

Erling Haaland factor can haunt Arsenal

Erling Haaland had a dream season for Manchester City, scoring the most goals in Europe's top five leagues (52), including a record 36 in the Premier League. He also chipped in with nine assists. Haaland will once again look to dominate the Arsenal backline and create issues. Notably, Haaland scored in both the PL matches against Arsenal last season as City dominated the scenes.

Arsenal looking to win their 17th Community Shield

Arsenal have won 16 FA Community Shields to date with the last trophy coming in 2020. City have won six so far and have clinched the season-opening silverware twice under Guardiola.

City have an eight-game successive winning run versus Arsenal

Arsenal are winless in eight matches against City since a 2-0 win in the FA Cup in 2020. Since then, City have won all eight games versus Arsenal, scoring 19 goals and conceding just five.

Timing and TV listing

The Arsenal vs Manchester City FA Community Shield 2023 clash will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD TV channels in India (8:30pm). Live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India (paid subscription).

