Bundesliga 2023-24: Five new signings to watch out for

Sports

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 05, 2023 | 11:02 pm 3 min read

Benjamin Sesko has joined RB Leipzig from RB Salzburg for £55m (Photo credit: Twitter/@Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich have dominated the Bundesliga in the last decade. They have won 11 league honors on the trot. Teams like Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have challenged them but inconsistency have hurt the cause. However, this summer, Leipzig are very active in the transfer window as they aim to dethrone the Bavarians. The Bulls have signed some exciting youngsters. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

One expects to see other clubs stepping up this time and challenging Bayer, who won the trophy last season by a whisker. Bayer Leverkusen, Leipzig, Dortmund, and Bayern have made key reinforcements with a few players joining them from other European leagues. On the same note, we present the top five Bundesliga players to watch out for.

Granit Xhaka, Bayer Leverkusen

﻿Granit Xhaka has joined Bayer Leverkusen from Arsenal for £21.4m. Xhaka went on to make a total of 297 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 23 times. He also made 29 assists. His best season was in 2022-23 as he chipped in with nine goals and seven assists from 49 games in all competitions. Leverkusen get a seasoned international with plenty of experience on offer.

Lois Openda, RB Leipzig

A very underrated signing as RB Leipzig roped in Lois Openda from Lens for a record fee of €43m. Openda was one of the primary reasons why Lens finished second in the Ligue 1 last season. He netted 21 goals and provided four assists. The multi-faceted Belgian can dribble past defenders effortlessly. He has good speed and can play on the flanks.

Felix Nmecha, Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund snapped up Felix Nmecha from Wolfsburg for €30m. The midfielder will hope to be an able replacement for Jude Bellingham. The 22-year-old is known for his passing range, vision and creativity, which helps him in unlocking defenses. Nmecha is swift and has good technical ability to make a difference in the middle. He scored thrice in 50 appearances for Wolfsburg (7 assists).

Benjamin Sesko, RB Leipzig

Leipzig have signed Slovenian sensation Benjamin Sesko from RB Salzburg for £55m. The 20-year-old striker is far from a finished product but will look to grow in stature at Leipzig. Sesko has shades of Erling Haaland in him, with his physicality, great speed, and ability to sense goal-scoring opportunities. He has scored 29 times for Salzburg in 79 appearances while providing 11 assists.

Kim Min-jae, Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich activated Kim Min-jae's €50m release clause to lure him away from Napoli. Min-jae was pivotal in helping Napoli win the Serie A title last season. He will be Lucas Hernandez's direct replacement at Bayern. Known for his physicality and his ability to win duels, Min-jae also has an exceptional passing range. He featured in 45 matches for Napoli, scoring twice.

