Manchester City win the 2023 UEFA Super Cup: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 17, 2023 | 03:04 am 2 min read

Manchester City beat Sevilla on penalties to win the 2023 UEFA Super Cup

Manchester City beat Sevilla on penalties to win the 2023 UEFA Super Cup. Sevilla went 1-0 ahead in the first half with a goal from Youssef En-Nesyri. City equalized in the second half through youngster Cole Palmer. The match went straight to penalties after 90 minutes and injury time. City prevailed 5-4 in the end to claim their maiden Super Cup.

A fourth trophy for City in 2023

City won a historic treble in the 2022-23 season, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League. And with the UEFA Super Cup, they have lifted their fourth trophy of 2023. Earlier this month, City lost the FA Community Shield tie against Arsenal.

15th trophy for Guardiola as City manager

Pep Guardiola became the first manager in European football history to complete the treble twice after guiding City to their maiden Champions League honor. Guardiola has now won his 15th trophy (including two Community Shields) as Man City manager since joining the club in 2016. Guardiola has also won five Premier League honors, two FA Cups, and four EFL Cups.

Guardiola scripts history

Guardiola has become the first manager to win the UEFA Super Cup with three different teams (Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Man City). Besides, he has equaled Carlo Ancelotti for the joint-most UEFA Super Cup honors (4).

Sevilla lose the Super Cup for the sixth time

Spanish side Sevilla have now lost the UEFA Super Cup on six occasions (2007, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2020, 2023). Sevilla, who have claimed seven UEFA Europa League honors, have one Super Cup to show from seven attempts (2006).

How did the match pan out?

En-Nesyri put Sevilla ahead with a towering header. Sevilla goalkeeper Bono and his counterpart Ederson made some excellent saves thereafter. In tje Palmer rose at the far post in the 63rd minute to level with a looping header from Rodri's cross.

