First-ever T20I between New Zealand and UAE: Match preview

Written by Parth Dhall August 17, 2023 | 02:46 am 2 min read

Tim Southee will lead a second-string New Zealand side

New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are set to lock horns in the three-match T20I series, starting August 17. The two teams will clash for the first time in a bilateral series. They have never met in T20 Internationals. Speedster Tim Southee will lead a second-string New Zealand side. Meanwhile, Kyle Jamieson returns to international cricket after a year.

Pitch report and streaming details

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the three encounters, with the series opener scheduled on August 17 (7:30 PM IST). As far as the pitch is concerned, it lets both batters and bowlers dominate in phases. The surface is expected to be flat. The Star Sports network will telecast the match live, while live-streaming is available on the Fancode app.

First T20I series between the two sides

This happens to be the first bilateral series between New Zealand and UAE which comprises three T20Is. However, the two teams have clashed once earlier, back in the 1996 ODI World Cup in Pakistan when NZ won by 109 runs.

Here are the Probable XIs

New Zealand (Probable XI): Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Will Young, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), Dean Foxcroft, Jacob Duffy, Tim Southee (captain), and Kyle Jamieson. UAE (Probable XI): Waseem Muhammad (captain), Vriitya Aravind, Loverpreet Singh, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Junaid Siddique, Sanchit Sharma, and Zahoor Khan.

Santner eyes this milestone

NZ's premium spinner Santner has scalped 91 wickets in 83 T20Is at an average of 22.20. He can become the third NZ bowler with 100-plus T20I wickets. Only Southee and Ish Sodhi have achieved this record with 134 and 118 wickets, respectively, in this format. Even if he doesn't get nine wickets, Santer can surpass SL all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga (91) in T20I wickets.

Southee may overtake Shakib Al Hasan

NZ captain Southee has already amassed 134 wickets in 107 T20Is at 23.72. Overall, he is the second-highest wicket-taker in this format. Southee needs seven wickets to surpass Bangladesh's veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who leads the T20I wickets column with 140 scalps.

