Venus Williams to compete in a record-extending 24th US Open

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 17, 2023 | 01:03 am 2 min read

Two-time champion Venus Williams is set to compete in a record-extending 24th US Open (Photo credit: Twitter/@Venuseswilliams)

Two-time champion Venus Williams is set to compete in a record-extending 24th US Open﻿ after being handed a wildcard for this year's final Grand Slam event. Venus made her US Open debut in 1997, reaching the final. In 2023, she featured in one Grand Slam - Wimbledon - after missing out on the Australian and French Open respectively.

US Open: 79-20 win-loss record for Venus

Seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Venus, who reached the final in her US Open debut in 1997 as a teenager, went on to win back-to-back US Open titles in 2000 and 2001. She has a 79-20 win-loss record here in women's singles and is a five-time semi-finalist. The 43-year-old exited the first round in both of her previous appearances here (2020, 2022).

Wozniacki handed a wildcard as well

Besides Venus, former world number one Caroline Wozniacki has also got a wildcard to play at the 2023 US Open. Wozniacki came out of retirement recently. She lost in the round of 32 at the Canadian Open on her return, being overcome by Marketa Vondrousova. In the ongoing Cincinnati Masters, Wozniacki was beaten in the opening round by Varvara Gracheva.

Key numbers for Venus

Venus has a 3-5 win-loss record on the 2023 WTA Tour. She has featured in just six tournaments this year. In the ongoing Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, she notched her first Top 20 win in four years when she upset No. 16 Veronika Kudermetova in the first round. She won 6-4, 7-5.

