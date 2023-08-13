Jude Bellingham helps Real Madrid win La Liga opener: Stats

Sports

Jude Bellingham helps Real Madrid win La Liga opener: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 13, 2023 | 03:09 am 2 min read

Bellingham has become the third-youngest player to score in his Real Madrid debut in the 21st century in La Liga (Photo credit: Twitter/@realmadrid)

Jude Bellingham entered the record books of Real Madrid after helping his side beat Athletic Club on matchday one of the La Liga 2023-24 season. Brazilian forward Rodrygo handed Real the lead in the 28th minute before Bellingham scored eight minutes later. Bellingham has become the third-youngest player to score in his Real Madrid debut in the 21st century (La Liga).

Bellingham scores on his Real Madrid debut

Bellingham moved to Real from Borussia Dortmund for a whopping £88.5m (£115m with add-ons) and signed a six-year contract. The young England midfielder produced a neat display as a number 10. He scored following a Real Madrid corner. David Alaba's delivery saw Bellingham strike the ball down into the turf and it looped up over Unai Simon.

Massive record scripted by the young Englishman

As per Opta, Bellingham is now the third-youngest player to score in his La Liga debut for Los Blancos in the 21st century, aged 20 years and 44 days. Rodrygo (18 years and 259 days in 2019 vs Osasuna) and Eduardo Camavinga (18 years and 306 days in 2021 vs Celta Vigo) are ahead.

An elite company for Bellingham

As per Squawka, Bellingham has become the fifth Englishman to score a La Liga goal for Real Madrid. He joins the likes of Laurie Cunningham, Steve McManaman, David Beckham, and Michael Owen.

Rodrygo makes his presence felt

Rodrygo handed Real the lead after Dani Carvajal worked hard down the right and provided a pass to the Brazilian, who made no mistake with a shot that evaded Simon. Playing his 166th match for Real in all competitions, Rodrygo has raced to 38 goals. In La Liga, the youngster scored his 17th goal. He has now scored in four successive La Liga matches.

Athletic Club's poor performance against Real continues

As per Opta, Athletic Club have won just two of their last 37 La Liga matches versus Real Madrid. Athletic Club have now lost five successive home league games against Real. Real have gone unbeaten on the opening matchday in each of the last 15 campaigns in La Liga (W11 D4).

Twitter Post

Share this timeline