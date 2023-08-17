Virat Kohli owns four ODI centuries in Sri Lanka: Stats

Sports

Virat Kohli owns four ODI centuries in Sri Lanka: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 17, 2023 | 03:20 pm 2 min read

Kohli's ODI average in Sri Lanka reads 47.31 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Team India will want Virat Kohli to make his bat talk in the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup, starting on August 30. The veteran batter has been in sublime form this year. Meanwhile, India will play all their matches in Sri Lanka. Kohli is well versed with the conditions in the nation. Here we decode his ODI stats on SL soil.

1,000 ODI runs in Sri Lanka loading for Kohli

In 23 ODI outings in Sri Lanka, Kohli has scored 899 runs at 47.31 with the help of four tons and two fifties. He can become the seventh visiting player to accomplish 1,000 ODI runs in SL. His compatriots Sachin Tendulkar (1,531), Sourav Ganguly (1,344), Virender Sehwag (1,295), MS Dhoni (1,240), Rahul Dravid (1,156), and Yuvraj Singh (1,073) occupy the top-six spots.

Highest run-getter in last two ODI tours of SL

Kohli's last two ODI tours of SL were recorded in 2017 and 2012. He finished as the highest run-getter in both series. In the 2012 series, he smoked 296 runs in five games at 74. In 2017, he returned with 330 runs in five games at 110. While India whitewashed the hosts in the 2017 series, they won by 4-1 in 2012.

Here are his Asia Cup stats

Kohli has been sensational in the ODI events of Asia Cup as he has smoked 613 runs in 11 games at 61.30. The tally includes three tons and a fifty. Only Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya (6) and Kumar Sangakkara (4) have smashed more ODI tons at the Asia Cup. Kohli owns the highest individual score at the Asia Cup, 183 against Pakistan in 2012.

13,000 ODI runs loading for Kohli

With 12,898 runs in 275 ODIs at 57.32, Kohli is the fifth-highest run-getter in ODI cricket. The tally includes 46 tons and 65 fifties. He needs just 102 runs in his next 55 innings to eclipse Sachin Tendulkar as the fastest batter to accomplish 13,000 ODI runs. Kohli is just 12 hits away from completing 150 sixes in the ODI format

Share this timeline