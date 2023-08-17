New Zealand end 10-year hiatus with historic tour of Bangladesh

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 17, 2023 | 02:14 pm 2 min read

The ODI leg will get underway on September 21 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Team New Zealand is set to tour Bangladesh for a split ODI and Test series. While the three-ODI series will get underway on September 21, two Test matches will be played after the ICC Cricket World Cup in November-December. The tour will mark NZ's maiden Test and ODI assignments on Bangladesh soil since 2013. Here are further details.

Itinerary of New Zealand tour of Bangladesh

1st ODI: 21 September, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. 2nd ODI: 23 September, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. 3rd ODI: 26 September, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. 1st Test: 28 November to 2 December, TBC. 2nd Test: 6 to 10 December, TBC.

White-ball series to hold great significance

The ODI leg of the tour holds great significance as the ODI WC is scheduled to get underway on October 5. The Kiwi side has a great chance to adapt to the sub-continental conditions. Meanwhile, the Tigers will look to test their best XI against the runners-up of the 2015 and 2019 WC. Shakib Al Hasan will lead Bangladesh in the series.

Last ODI and Test assignment in 2013

NZ have not played any Test or ODI on Bangladesh soil in the last 10 years. The Black Caps suffered a 0-3 whitewash in their last ODI assignment in Bangladesh, in 2013. Two Tests were played on the same tour and both games were drawn. NZ last visited Bangladesh for a five-match T20I series in 2021. The hosts claimed a 3-2 series win.

NZ's overall record in Bangladesh

So far, New Zealand have played just six Tests on Bangladesh soil. While three games landed in NZ's favor, the other three were drawn. In ODIs, NZ have seven wins and nine defeats across 16 games. The Kiwis have also played 10 T20Is on Bangladesh soil, returning with five wins and as many defeats.

