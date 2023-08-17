How has Ben Stokes fared in ICC events (limited overs)?

Sports

How has Ben Stokes fared in ICC events (limited overs)?

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 17, 2023 | 01:17 pm 3 min read

Stokes has won two ICC events with England (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Ben Stokes has taken a U-turn on his ODI retirement to feature in the upcoming 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in October-November. The southpaw is among the most celebrated all-rounders going around. His ability to shine in high-pressure games makes him an even greater asset. Stokes would certainly be critical to England's World Cup defense. Here are his numbers in ICC events (limited overs).

Forgettable outing in the 2016 T20 WC

The 2016 T20 World Cup in India was the maiden ICC event featuring Stokes. Though England finished as the runners-up, Stokes had a forgettable event. With the bat, he could only manage 56 runs in six games at 14. Though he claimed four wickets with his right-arm pace bowling, he had a poor economy rate of 9.58.

The Carlos Brathwaite nightmare!

West Indies needed 19 off the last over in the 2016 T20 WC final against England in Kolkata. The then-England skipper Eoin Morgan entrusted Stokes with the responsibility. The latter could not get the job done as Carlos Brathwaite famously hit four successive sixes to take WI to glory with two balls to spare.

Impressive run in the 2017 Champions Trophy

Hosts England reached the knock-out stage of the 2017 Champions Trophy and Stokes was instrumental to their campaign. He slammed 184 runs in four matches at 92. The tally includes a century. With the ball, he claimed three wickets though his economy (7.14) was on the higher side. The Three Lions were ousted after losing to eventual champions Pakistan in the semi-final.

Stokes has featured in one ICC World Cup

Stokes has played just one ODI World Cup to date. He was dropped for the 2015 edition. In the 2019 event, Stokes scored 465 runs from 11 matches at an average of 66.42. He smashed five fifties and struck at 93.38. The 32-year-old also scalped seven wickets in the event at 35.14. His best figures of 3/23 came against Bangladesh in Cardiff.

A knock for the ages!

Stokes came out to bat when England were 86/4 and were chasing 242 to lift the 2019 WC. The grandeur of the occasion was pulsating but the 32-year-old was calm as he slammed an 84*-run knock though he couldn't see England through the line in his first attempt. He scored eight of England's 15 runs in the Super Over. England eventually defeated New Zealand.

His run in the 2022 T20 WC

Stokes, who was painted as England's villain at the 2016 T20 WC, avenged himself in the 2022 edition of the event. He claimed six wickets in as many games at a brilliant economy of 6.79. He clobbered 110 runs at 36.66. The southpaw starred in another final as he scored an unbeaten 52 against Pakistan to power his side to the title.

Share this timeline