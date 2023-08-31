Reeza Hendricks slams his 14th T20I half-century: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall August 31, 2023 | 02:06 am 2 min read

Hendricks's knock went in vain as SA lost by 111 runs (Image source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Australia beat South Africa in the 1st T20I at Kingsmead, Durban. The Aussies successfully defended 226/6, bowling the Proteas out for a mere 115. Reeza Hendricks was their lone warrior, having smashed a 43-ball 56. It was his 14th half-century in the format. Notably, no other SA batter crossed the 25-run mark in the run-chase. Here are the stats.

Hendricks's knock goes in vain

South Africa lost Temba Bavuma on the fifth delivery of the second innings. Hendricks then added 46 runs with Rassie van der Dussen. However, the former lost his support and that of three other batters before the 100-run mark. Hendricks kept on sparring alone and smashed a 43-ball 56 (5 fours and 2 sixes). As mentioned, he smashed his 14th half-century in the format.

Hendricks completes 1,600 T20I runs

Besides scoring a fifty, Hendricks also attained a feat in T20I cricket. He has raced to 1,600 runs in the format. In 52 T20Is, the South African batter averages 32.00 and has a strike rate of 131.04. Hendricks is yet to score a century in the format. His maiden half-century against Australia came in the 1st T20I.

How did the match pan out?

Despite losing Travis Head early, Australia touched the 70-run mark in the sixth over after being put to bat. Although the Aussies were reduced to 77/4(6.6), Mitchell Marsh and Tim David shared a 97-run stand. Aaron Hardie slammed a 14-ball 23 as Australia managed 226/6. For SA, only Hendricks, van der Dussen, and Marco Jansen scored in double figures. Tanveer Sangha took four wickets.

