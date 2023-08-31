2023 US Open, Novak Djokovic reaches third round: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 31, 2023 | 02:00 am 2 min read

Djokovic has raced to a 40-15 win-loss record in 2023, having won four titles (Photo credit: X/@atptour)

36-year-old Novak Djokovic continued his perfect record at this year's US Open, defeating Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 to reach the third round. The Serb, who won his opening match in straight sets, was impressive against Zapata Miralles, saving all six break points in two hours and two minutes. Meanwhile, Djokovic has dropped just 11 games in his first two matches.

Match stats and H2H record

Djokovic served five aces compared to his opponent's two, who also committed two double faults. Djokovic earned a 77% win on the first serve and a 72% win on the second. Djokovic converted 6/11 break points. Meanwhile, this was the first meeting between the pair.

22-1 win-loss record at Slams this year

Djokovic has raced to a 40-15 win-loss record in 2023, having won four titles. Recently, he claimed the Cincinnati Masters and extended his ATP Masters 1000 titles record to 39. He now owns 68 'Big Titles'. Djokovic, who won the Australian Open and French Open this year, lost the Wimbledon final. He has a 22-1 win-loss record this year at Grand Slams.

Decoding his Grand Slams win-loss record tally

At Grand Slams, the Serb has raced to a 356-48 win-loss record. His tally at the US Open reads 83-13. He last won the US Open in 2018 and reached the final in 2021. Djokovic is chasing his 24th Slam and fourth US Open title.

Do you know?

As per Opta, Djokovic holds a 39-0 against opponents ranked outside top-50 at the US Open. He is also the only player with more than 10 such matches at the event to remain without losses since the ATP Rankings were introduced.

