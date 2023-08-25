AFG vs PAK, 3rd ODI: Preview, stats, and Dream11 prediction

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 25, 2023 | 02:52 pm 3 min read

Pakistan will fight for a clean sweep (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

With the series already in the bag, Pakistan will fight for a clean sweep in the third and final ODI against Afghanistan. The Afghan side would be gutted with their one-wicket loss in the preceding game as they dominated the major part of the duel. Meanwhile, Pakistan might try out their bench strength for the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the third ODI on August 26. The track here is likely to provide substantial assistance to spinners. Pacers too can make an impact early on. Teams batting first have won 83 of the 154 ODIs played here, losing 61. The match will be telecast live on Eurosport (3:00pm IST) and live-streamed on the FanCode app (paid subscription).

Here is the head-to-head record

The series opener marked the first bilateral ODI match between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Meanwhile, the two sides have so far locked horns in six ODIs with the Men in Green emerging winners every single time. Before the ongoing series, the two Asian sides last met in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Pakistan won that thrilling encounter by three wickets.

Afghanistan playing for consolation win

Imam-ul-Haq delivered the goods for Pakistan in the first two games and he remains a threat in this format with an average of over 50-plus. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored 151 in his last outing, can trouble Pakistan pacers once again. Meanwhile, Afghanistan's spinners will be required to take more accountability. Their middle-order batters need to fire as well.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Pakistan (Probable XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf. Afghanistan (Probable XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Shahidullah Kamal.

Here are the key performers

Rashid Khan's ODI bowling average (18.87) is the best among full-member team bowlers with at least 50 wickets. Naseem Shah has raced to 25 wickets in just 10 ODIs. Imam has an ODI average of 56.42 in Asia. He owns three fifty-plus scores in four ODIs against Afghanistan. Rahmanullah Gurbaz has completed five centuries in mere 23 ODIs.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (VC), Shadab Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Mohammad Rizwan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Imam-ul-Haq (C), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nabi (VC), Rashid Khan, Shadab Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

