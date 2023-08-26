Imam-ul-Haq completes 4,000 List A runs: Decoding his stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 26, 2023 | 04:08 pm 2 min read

Pakistan's run machine in the 50-over format, Imam-ul-Haq has completed 4,000 runs in List A cricket. The left-handed batter accomplished the milestone with his seventh run in the third and final ODI against Afghanistan in Colombo. He, however, ended up scoring a 30-ball 13 in the duel. He scored fifties in the preceding two games. Here we look at his stellar stats.

Imam, the second-highest run-getter of the 2014 ICC Under-19 World Cup, made his List A debut in January 2015. His maiden ODI appearance came in October 2017. As Imam is the nephew of batting legend Inzamam-ul-Haq, his selection came under scrutiny. However, he shut down his critics with an ODI debut hundred against Sri Lanka. He has not looked back since then.

Imam has now raced to 4,006 runs in 94 List A games. While he averages over 45 in the format, his strike rate is 80-plus. The tally includes 10 tons and 26 fifties. 2,884 of his runs have come in 62 ODIs at 51.5. He has hammered nine tons and 18 fifties at the highest level. 151 reads his highest score.

Ninth-highest average in ODIs

Imam's average of 51.5 is the ninth-highest in ODI cricket, among batters with 1,000 or more runs. Among Pakistan players, only Babar Azam (58.43) has a higher average. Imam and his long-time opening partner Fakhar Zaman have added over 2,409 partnership runs at 44.61. Only Aamer Sohail and Saeed Anwar have added more ODI runs (2,856) as a Pakistan opening pair.

Stellar run in the ongoing series

Meanwhile, Imam played match-winning knocks in the first two games. While he made a 94-ball 61 in the series opener, the southpaw slammed 91 off 105 balls in the second ODI. He now owns three half-centuries in five ODIs against Afghanistan.

