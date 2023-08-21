Jasprit Bumrah becomes India's third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is: Key Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 21, 2023 | 09:19 am 2 min read

Bumrah has raced to 74 T20I wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Skipper Jasprit Bumrah has delivered back-to-back fiery spells as India have gone 2-0 up in the ongoing three-T20I series against Ireland. On Sunday (August 21), he returned with 2/15 in his quota of four overs as the visitors won the second T20I by 33 runs. During the course, he also displaced Hardik Pandya as India's third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. Here are his stats.

A remarkable spell from Bumrah

Chasing 186 in Dublin, the Irish team never really looked in the hunt as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Bumrah kept things tight early on, conceding just 11 runs off his first two overs. He then bowled two exceptional overs toward the end, where he dismissed Mark Adair (23) and Barry McCarthy (2). The 20th over saw Bumrah deliver a wicket maiden.

Joint-most maidens in T20Is

This was Bumrah's 10th maiden in T20I cricket. The speedster has joined his compatriot Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the bowler with joint-most maidens in T20I cricket (only full-member team bowlers). Meanwhile, Navdeep Saini is the only other Indian to deliver a maiden in the 20th over of a T20I innings. He accomplished the milestone against West Indies in 2019.

Third-most wickets for India in T20Is

With his second wicket in the contest, Bumrah went past Pandya's tally of 73 scalps in the format. The former, who claimed 2/19 in the series opener, now owns 74 wickets in 62 games at an exceptional average of 19.66. His economy rate of 6.55 is the best among full-member team pacers with at least 50 wickets in the T20I format.

Bhumrah behind these two

Bumrah, who is standing in his first series after almost a year, is now only behind Yuzvendra Chahal (96) and Bhuvneshwar (90) in terms of T20I wickets for India. His average and economy rate are the best among Indians with at least 55 T20I wickets.

How did the match pan out?

India had a patchy start after Ireland invited them to bat. They were reduced to 34-2 before Ruturaj Gaikwad (58) and Sanju Samson (40) got them past 100. Rinku Singh (38) and Shivam Dube (22*) took charge in the death overs, smashing 42 runs off the last two (185/5). For Ireland, Andrew Balbirnie (72) emerged as the lone warrior, with others failing to capitalize.

