Coco Gauff wins her maiden WTA 1000 crown: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 21, 2023 | 04:59 am 2 min read

Coco Gauff overcame Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Western & Southern Open (Photo credit: Twitter/@CincyTennis)

Coco Gauff overcame Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Western & Southern Open to win her second hard-court title of the summer and third of the 2023 season. As per WTA, the 19-year-old has become the youngest champion in the tournament's history. Two weeks ago, Gauff captured the Citi Open in Washington. Before that, she won the ASB Classic in January.

Here are the match stats

Both players failed to serve a single ace and it was Gauff who committed more double faults (6) than her opponent (5). Gauff clocked a 71% win on the first serve and a 45% win on the second. She also converted 5/8 break points.

Five career singles title wins for Gauff

Gauff is the first teenager to win three titles in a season since Bianca Andreescu in 2019. Meanwhile, Gauff has won five career singles titles. She is the first teenager to do so since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009. Since the Western & Southern Open was reinstated in 2004, Gauff is the fourth American champion in Cincinnati, joining Lindsay Davenport, Serena Williams, and Madison Keys.

5-1 record in WTA Tour finals

Gauff had lost in the first round of Wimbledon 2023. Since then, she has sealed 11 of her last 12 matches, winning two big titles of her career during that span. Gauff has also extended her career win-loss record to 5-1 in the WTA Tour finals. Notably, this was the first career meeting between Gauff and Muchova. Gauff has a 38-13 record this season.

Gauff goes level with Sabalenka

Gauff has become the first player since world number one Iga Swiatek to win her first four hard-court finals. With three titles this year, she is tied with Aryna Sabalenka for the second-most tournament wins. Swiatek (4) has won more.

Her journey in the tourney

Gauff beat Mayar Sherif 6-2, 6-2 in the round of 32. In R16, she took down Linda Noskova 6-4, 6-0. Gauff then beat Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-2 in the quarters. In the last four, she overcame Swiatek 7-6, 3-6, 6-4. And now, she beat Muchova.

