Hosts England humble New Zealand in 1st T20I: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Edited by Rajdeep Saha August 31, 2023 | 02:12 am 3 min read

England won the match by seven wickets (Image source: Twitter/@ICC)

All-round England claimed a one-sided win over New Zealand in the 1st T20I at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, on August 31. Crucial knocks from Dawid Malan and Harry Brook helped the hosts chase down 140 in just 14 overs. Earlier, Luke Wood and Brydon Carse ignited New Zealand's batting collapse. Glenn Phillips (41) was the lone warrior for the Black Caps.

The summary of 1st T20I

England reduced the Kiwis to 35/3 inside the Powerplay after inviting them to bat. Finn Allen (21) and Phillips (41) emerged as the only Kiwi batters to have scored over 20 runs. NZ crawled their way to 139/9 (20 overs). Although England's Jonny Bairstow departed early, Will Jacks and Malan made the run-chase one-sided. Brook and Liam Livingstone took England to a seven-wicket win.

Three-fers for Wood and Carse

Wood (3/37) claimed the wicket of Devon Conway, teasing him for the drive. In the fifth over, Carse (3/23) dismissed Finn Allen, beating him for pace. In the final over of the Powerplay, Wood dismissed Tim Seifert, who was outfoxed by a slower ball. In the death overs, Wood dismissed Phillips before Carse claimed the final two NZ wickets to finish strongly.

Ninth Kiwi batter with 1,000 T20I runs

New Zealand's wicketkeeper-batter Seifert has become the latest player to complete 1,000 runs in T20Is. The dasher accomplished the milestone with his fifth run in the 1st innings. He eventually scored 9(6). Notably, Seifert has become the ninth Kiwi batter to complete 1,000 T20I runs after Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Brendon McCullum, Ross Taylor, Colin Munro, Phillips, Conway, and Daryl Mitchell.

A pivotal half-century from Malan

Malan was the top-scorer for England in the run-chase. His 42-ball 54, a knock laced with five fours and two sixes, handed England a one-sided win in the contest. The left-handed batter shared pivotal stands with Jacks and Brook to fuel England's chase. Malan now has 16 half-centuries in the shortest format. Notably, his only T20I ton also came against New Zealand.

Malan completes 400 runs against NZ

Malan has completed 400 runs against New Zealand in T20I cricket. He has touched the 400-run mark against only the Kiwis in this format. Notably, Malan has an average of 59.71 while facing the Black Caps.

Key numbers for Phillips and Brook

Phillips scored 41 for New Zealand from 38 balls. He has raced to 1,426 runs at 31.68. He smashed four fours and now has a tally of 99. For England, Brook made his presence felt with a 27-ball 43*. He struck two fours and three sixes. In 21 matches, he has 415 runs at 29.64.

Southee races to 141 wickets

Veteran Kiwi pacer Tim Southee claimed 1/25 from three overs. He has 141 wickets at 23.29. Southee has surpassed Shakib Al Hasan (140) to become the highest wicket-taker in the 20-over format (international cricket).

