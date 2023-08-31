Asia Cup, Pakistan vs India: Preview, stats, and Dream11 prediction

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 31, 2023 | 10:24 am 3 min read

Arch-nemesis India and Pakistan are set to cross swords in the blockbuster Match 3 of the 2023 Asia Cup. While the contest would be India's opener at the event, Pakistan thrashed Nepal by 238 runs in their first match. As both sides are studded with prominent stars, an enticing battle is on the cards. Here we look at the match preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host this duel on September 2 (3:00pm IST). As the track here is usually on the slower side, spinners can get substantial assistance. Batters showing application would be awarded with runs. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

India 7-5 Pakistan in Asia Cup (ODIs)

As far as the ODI editions of the Asia Cup are concerned, India and Pakistan have met 13 times. While the Men in Blue have emerged winners seven times, Pakistan walked away with five wins (NR: 1). Since 2010, India have won four of their five ODI Asia Cup encounters against the Men in Green. Pakistan would be raring to improve their record.

Pakistan have ticked all their boxes

Team Pakistan is looking well settled across all departments and they boast a solid batting line-up and a threatening pace attack. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen where wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan would be placed up in India's line-up. KL Rahul will miss the clash. As the pitch will assist the spinners, Kuldeep Yadav will be required to take wickets in the middle overs.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India (Probable XI): Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah. Pakistan (Probable XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Here are the key performers

Iftikhar Ahmed and Babar Azam scored fiery centuries in the Asia Cup opener against Nepal. Shadab Khan, who took a four-fer against Nepal, could be effective in Pallekele. In 23 ODI outings in Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli has scored 899 runs at 47.31 with the help of four tons. Jasprit Bumrah has returned with 15 wickets in five ODIs in the Island nation.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Mohammad Rizwan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (VC), Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Shubman Gill, Shadab Khan, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Shaheen Afridi. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Mohammad Rizwan, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Kuldeep Yadav, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

