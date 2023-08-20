AFG vs PAK ODIs, Mohammad Nabi can accomplish these milestones



Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 20, 2023 | 12:17 pm 2 min read

Mohammad Nabi is Afghanistan's highest run-getter in international cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Afghanistan are gearing up to meet Pakistan in a three-match ODI series, starting on August 22. The entire series will be played in Sri Lanka. Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi will be critical to the Afghan side's success. The 38-year-old owns a plethora of experience and his numbers are exceptional as well. Here are the records he can accomplish in the upcoming series.

First Afghanistan player to complete 5,000 international runs

With 4,904 in 254 games at 24.64, Nabi is the highest run-getter for Afghanistan in international cricket. While he owns a strike rate of 99.09, the tally includes 20 fifties and a solitary hundred. He is just 96 runs shy of becoming the first Afghan batter to accomplish 5,000 runs at the highest level. Nabi is also Afghanistan's most-capped player.

250 international wickets loading for Nabi

Nabi can also become the second Afghanistan bowler after Rashid Khan (329 wickets) to complete 250 international wickets. He currently owns 245 wickets at a stellar economy of 4.86. The tally includes four seven-wicket hauls. 150 of these wickets have come in ODIs. Notably, Nabi is the only Afghanistan bowler with the double of 4,000 runs and 200 wickets at the highest level.

100 ODI sixes loading for Nabi

Nabi is seven hits shy of becoming the first Afghanistan player to complete 100 ODI sixes. No other Afghanistan batter owns even 70 maximums in the format. Najibullah Zadran trails the all-rounder in this regard with 66 maximums. Asghar Afghan (65) and Mohammad Shahzad (55) are the only other Afghan batters with 50 or more maximums at the highest level.

1,500 runs in Asia

Nabi can also become just the second Afghanistan batter to accomplish 1,500 ODI runs in Asia. He needs just 21 runs to join Rahmat Shah (1,813) on this list. Nabi has featured in 73 ODIs on Asian soil with his average being 26.41. With the ball, he has taken 80 wickets in these games at an economy of 4.29.

