ENG vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Preview, stats, and Dream11 prediction

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 31, 2023 | 11:13 am 3 min read

England are 1-0 up in the series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand will fight for redemption in the second T20I of the ongoing four-match series against England. The hosts displayed a comprehensive show in the opener and walked away with a seven-wicket triumph. Jos Buttler's men dominated the Kiwis across all departments. Brydon Carse and Dawid Malan starred for them. Here we look at the preview of the second T20I.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester will host this duel on September 1. While the track here is usually fruitful for batting, bowlers can get substantial assistance with the new ball. Chasing teams have won six of the 12 T20Is played here, three losses. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the SonyLiv app (10:30pm IST).

A look at the head-to-head record

NZ have eight wins and 14 defeats against the Brits in T20Is (Tie: 1). The two sides also played out a tie in 2019. The Englishmen won that duel in the Super Over. At home, England have three wins and a solitary loss against NZ in T20Is. The series opener marked NZ's first T20I assignment in England since 2015.

The summary of 1st T20I

England reduced the Kiwis to 35/3 inside the powerplay. Finn Allen (21) and Glenn Phillips (41) emerged as the only Kiwi batters to have scored over 20 runs. NZ crawled their way to 139/9 (20 overs). Although England's Jonny Bairstow departed early, Will Jacks (22) and Dawid Malan (54) made the run-chase one-sided. Harry Brook's 43* helped England cross the line in 14 overs.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

England (Probable XI): Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C & WK), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Luke Wood. New Zealand (Probable XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (WK), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (C), Lockie Ferguson.

Here are the key performers

Devon Conway has smoked 954 T20 runs this year at 41.47 with his strike rate being 133.05. Glenn Phillips has a jaw-dropping strike rate of 186.89 in the last five overs in T20Is. Jos Buttler finished the recently-concluded The Hundred as the highest run-getter with 391 runs (SR: 145.35). Moeen Ali owns 338 runs and 22 wickets in 31 T20 matches in 2023.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Jos Buttler, Devon Conway, Jonny Bairstow, Finn Allen, Dawid Malan (C), Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran (VC), Liam Livingstone, Tim Southee, Adil Rashid, Lockie Ferguson. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Jos Buttler (C), Devon Conway (VC), Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Dawid Malan, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Liam Livingstone, Tim Southee, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse.

