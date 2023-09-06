Asia Cup: Kasun Rajitha clocks this bowling feat versus Afghanistan

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 06, 2023 | 03:28 pm 2 min read

In 26 ODI matches, Rajitha now owns 35 scalps at 33.08 (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Sri Lankan pacer Kasun Rajitha may have been expensive versus Afghanistan in his side's Asia Cup clash in Lahore. However, he turned up with four wickets and went on to achieve a unique feat. Rajitha, who managed 4/79 from his 10 overs, now has the second-best bowling figures for Lanka against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. Here we present further details.

Rajitha clocks this unique feat

As per ESPNcricinfo, Thisara Perera owns the best figures for Lanka versus the Afghans in the Asia Cup. He claimed 5/55 from nine overs in the 2018 edition. Rajitha's 4/79 is the second-best as mentioned above. He has also become just the second Sri Lankan to claim a four-wicket haul or more versus Afghanistan in the Asia Cup (ODIs).

Maiden four-fer in ODIs for Rajitha

In 26 ODI matches, Rajitha now owns 35 scalps at 33.08. He managed his maiden four-fer in ODIs. Meanwhile, in 62 List A matches, Rajitha has 76 scalps at 34.61. He owns one fifer and a four-fer.

How did the Sri Lanka-Afghanistan match pan out?

Batting first, SL openers Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne added 63 runs. SL lost three quick wickets before Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis shared a 102-run stand. Dunith Wellalage and Maheesh Theekshana took SL to 291/8. Afghanistan were reduced to 50/3. Rahman Shah scored 45, while Mohammad Nabi's quickfire 65 helped Afghanistan gain momentum. The chase was on, but SL won the dying moments.

