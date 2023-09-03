New Zealand win 3rd T20I; England lead four-match series 2-1

Written by Parth Dhall September 04, 2023 | 12:16 am 2 min read

New Zealand won by 74 runs

New Zealand beat England in the 3rd T20I at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The Black Caps successfully defended 202/5, having restricted the home side to 128/10. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi took three wickets, while the rest of the NZ bowlers took a wicket each. Earlier, Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips played scintillating knocks to guide NZ past 200. Nevertheless, the hosts lead the four-match series 2-1.

How did the match pan out?

New Zealand had a steady start after electing to bat. Although Devon Conway departed early, Allen and Phillips got England past 150. Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell added 16 more runs as NZ got to 202/5 in 20 overs. Only Jos Buttler (40) looked promising for England as they got bowled out. Moeen Ali was the only other batter to score over 20.

NZ bowlers rule to roost

For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson (3/23), Ish Sodhi (3/33), and skipper Tim Southee (2/30) shared eight wickets. Southee, the leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket, has raced to 144 wickets. He leads Shakib Al Hasan by four wickets. Sodhi, the fourth-highest wicket-taker, now owns 124 wickets in the format. Jamieson, who is comparatively new to the format, recorded his career-best figures in T20I cricket.

Allen slams his third T20I fifty

NZ opener Finn Allen kept the scoreboard ticking even though they lost Conway early on. The former went on to smash 83 off 53 balls, a knock laced with 4 fours and 6 sixes. He had a strike rate of 156.60 in the match. It was his third half-century in the shortest format. The tally includes a solitary ton.

Ninth T20I fifty for Phillips

Phillips came to the middle after NZ were reduced to 75/2. They had lost Conway and Tim Seifert by then. Phillips then added 88 runs along with Allen to power the Kiwi innings. The former smashed a 34-ball 69, a knock studded with 5 fours and as many sixes (SR: 202.94). It was his ninth half-century in the shortest format.

England eye history against NZ

New Zealand have nine wins and 15 defeats against the Brits in T20Is (NR: 1). The two sides also played out a tie in 2019. The Englishmen won that duel in the Super Over. The series opener marked NZ's first T20I assignment in England since 2015. Notably, England could win their third consecutive series against New Zealand in the format.

