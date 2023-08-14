Asia Cup: Decoding Rashid Khan's stellar ODI stats in Asia

Sports

Asia Cup: Decoding Rashid Khan's stellar ODI stats in Asia

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 14, 2023 | 01:50 pm 2 min read

Rashid Khan is currently the third-ranked ODI bowler (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup, which will be played in the ODI format, will get underway on August 30. As per the hybrid model, four games will be played in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka. Veteran leg-spinner Rashid Khan will be critical to Afghanistan's success. He would make merry on the slow tracks. Here we decode his stats in Asia.

100 ODI wickets in Asia loading for Rashid

Rashid has returned with 96 wickets in 47 ODIs on Asian soil at an economy rate of 3.95. The tally includes five four-wicket hauls and a couple of fifers. 6/43 read his best figures in this regard. Among full-member team players, his bowling average of 16.86 is the best among full-member team bowlers with at least 50 wickets in Asia.

Decoding his ODI stats in Asia

The majority of Rashid's wickets in Asia have come in the UAE, 46 in 19 ODIs at an economy of 3.85. In India, he has claimed 23 wickets in 13 ODIs with his economy being 4.31. The leggie has played eight ODIs in Bangladesh, scalping 16 wickets at an economy of 3.60. He owns six and five wickets in Qatar and Sri Lanka, respectively.

Best bowling average in ODIs

With 167 wickets in 89 games at an economy of 4.14, Rashid is Afghanistan's highest wicket-taker in ODIs. The tally includes four five-wicket hauls. His 7/18 versus West Indies in June 2017 are the fourth-best figures in ODI history. His ODI bowling average of 18.52 is the best among full-member team bowlers with at least 50 wickets in the format.

His recent form

Rashid was last seen in the recently-concluded inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket. He played an instrumental role in MI New York's triumph, claiming eight wickets in six games (ER: 6.83). He returned with 3/9 in four overs in the final against Seattle Orcas. Before the Asia Cup, Rashid will be seen in a three-ODI series against Pakistan, starting August 22.

Share this timeline