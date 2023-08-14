Asia Cup 2023: 5 spinners to watch out for

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 14, 2023 | 12:44 pm 2 min read

Rashid average 18.52 in ODI cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The 2023 Asia Cup is just around the corner and all six participating teams are gearing up to shine. The event, which will be staged in the ODI format, will get underway on August 30. With the hybrid model being followed, four games in be played in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka. Here we look at the five spinners to watch out for.

Rashid Khan - Afghanistan

Arguably the best spinner going around in white-ball cricket, Rashid Khan will be critical to Afghanistan's chances. The slow pitches in Sri Lanka will certainly suit his style of bowling. Notably, the leg-spinner's ODI bowling average of 18.52 is the best among full-member team bowlers with at least 50 wickets in the format. Rashid is currently the third-ranked ODI bowler.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman - Afghanistan

Another Afghanistan bowler who can give batters a hard time in the continental event is mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman. As the 22-year-old enjoys operating with the new ball, the top-order batters must be aware of his prowess. He has returned with 60 wickets in 39 ODIs on Asian soil with his economy rate being 5.11.

Kuldeep Yadav - India

After a couple of rough years, Kuldeep Yadav is back to his best. The left-arm wrist-spinner made batters dance to his tunes in the recently-concluded West Indies tour. The Indian star is expected to be picked ahead of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the XI. Kuldeep, who owns two ODI hat-tricks, has claimed 75 wickets in 45 ODIs on Asian soil.

Wanindu Hasaranga - Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga shattered many records during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier last month. He claimed five-fers in three successive ODIs, becoming only the second bowler after Waqar Younis to accomplish the milestone. On home soil, he has picked 37 wickets in 23 ODIs with his economy rate being 5.08.

Shadab Khan - Pakistan

Team Pakistan's vice-captain in ODI cricket, Shadab Khan is truly a utility player. His leg-spin bowling can be a nightmare for batters in the middle overs as his economy rate in overs between 11 and 40 reads 5.05. 56 of his 73 ODI wickets have come in this phase. On Asian soil, he owns 32 wickets in 20 ODIs (ER: 4.94).

