Australia register first T20I series sweep against SA (three-plus matches)

Sports

Australia register first T20I series sweep against SA (three-plus matches)

Written by Parth Dhall September 03, 2023 | 09:04 pm 2 min read

Australia won the 3rd T20I by five wickets (Image source: X/@ICC)

Australia once again thrashed South Africa, this time in the 3rd T20I at Kingsmead, Durban. The Men in Yellow successfully chased down 191, with Travis Head smashing a blistering 91. Earlier, Sean Abbott's career-best T20I spell helped the Aussies restrict the SA batters. As a result, Australia have registered their first series sweep against SA in T20I cricket (three-plus matches). Here are the stats.

The summary of the match

SA lost Temba Bavuma early after electing to bat. Matthew Breetzke also departed soon before Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram added 58 runs. Debutant Donovan Ferreira's 21-ball 48 lifted SA from 116/4. SA, who slumped to 122/6, reached 190/8. Australian opener Matthew Short departed early, but Head's blitz made it one-sided for them. Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis also contributed to the win.

Abbott takes four wickets

Abbott, who took three wickets in the 2nd T20I, maintained his dominance. He took his first wicket in the form of South African skipper Aiden Markram. Abbott then got rid of Tristan Stubbs, who failed to capitalize. In the same over, Abbott sent back Bjorn Fortuin for a duck. His final victim of the day was Gerald Coetzee.

Career-best T20I figures

Playing his 12th T20I for Australia, Abbott has claimed 13 wickets at a bowling average of 19.92. Notably, he claimed his career-best figures in T20I cricket (4/31). His previous best figures of 3/22 came against South Africa in the 2nd T20I. He has maintained an economy rate of 7.84 in this format. Abbott has played five matches against SA and has scalped eight wickets.

A record series sweep against SA

As mentioned, Australia have registered their first series sweep against SA in T20I cricket (three-plus matches). It is worth noting that Australia have won four of their last seven T20I series against the Proteas. South Africa now have eight wins and 17 defeats against Australia in the T20I format. At home, SA have six wins and 10 losses against Australia in T20Is.

Share this timeline