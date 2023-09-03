Sean Abbott records his career-best T20I bowling figures: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall September 03, 2023 | 08:21 pm 2 min read

Sean Abbott takes his maiden T20I four-fer

Australia pacer Sean Abbott delivered another terrific spell in the 3rd T20I against South Africa at the Kingsmead in Durban. This time, the right-arm seamer perturbed South Africa's middle order with his exploits. He finished with 4/31, now his career-best bowling figures in T20I cricket. Despite getting restricted in phases, the Proteas racked up 190/8 (20) after electing to bat first.

Another sensational spell from Abbott

Abbott, who took three wickets in the 2nd T20I, maintained his dominance. He took his first wicket in the form of South African skipper Aiden Markram. Abbott then got rid of Tristan Stubbs, who failed to capitalize. In the same over, Abbott sent back Bjorn Fortuin for a duck. His final victim of the day was Gerald Coetzee.

A look at his T20I stats

Playing his 12th T20I for Australia, Abbott has claimed 13 wickets at a bowling average of 19.92. Notably, he claimed his career-best figures in T20I cricket (4/31). His previous best figures of 3/22 came against South Africa in the 2nd T20I. He has maintained an economy rate of 7.84 in this format. Abbott has played five matches against SA and has scalped eight wickets.

Abbott races to 189 T20 wickets

Abbott has raced to 189 wickets in 148 T20 matches at an average of around 21. His economy rate in T20s is higher than eight. The 31-year-old has scalped six four-wicket hauls and also a solitary fifer. His best figures of 5/16 came in the 2016 Big Bash League against the Adelaide Strikers when he represented the Sydney Sixers.

