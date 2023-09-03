F1 2023, Max Verstappen wins the Italian GP: Key stats

F1 2023, Max Verstappen wins the Italian GP: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 03, 2023 | 08:29 pm 2 min read

Verstappen passed Carlos Sainz on Lap 15 (Photo credit: X/@redbullracing)

Defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen won the 2023 Italian Grand Prix on Sunday. Verstappen, who passed Carlos Sainz on Lap 15, stayed ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez, and Ferrari's Sainz on 3rd. Notably, Verstappen has now sealed his 10th race in a row. He has surpassed the record of former F1 champion Sebastian Vettel, who won nine in a row in 2013.

91st podium and 47th race win for Verstappen

Verstappen claimed his 91st podium and 14th successive one this season. He also claimed his 47th race win and a 12th this season after the Bahrain GP, Australian GP, Miami GP, Monaco GP, Spanish GP, Canadian GP, Austrian GP, British GP, Hungarian GP, Belgian GP, and Dutch GP respectively. Verstappen has won his second successive race at the Italian GP.

Italian GP: A look at the top 10 drivers

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 2) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 3) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 4) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 5) George Russell (Mercedes) 6) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 7) Alex Albon (Williams) 8) Lando Norris (McLaren) 9) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) 10) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

Hamilton finishes sixth after being handed a penalty

Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton was given a five-second penalty for a collision with Oscar Piastri. On Lap 48, he passed Alex Albon and maintained his position. Hamilton had also finished sixth at the Dutch GP.

Driver and Constructor standings

Verstappen leads the F1 season with 364 points from 14 races. Sergio Perez is second with 219 points. Alonso has 170 points and is ahead of Lewis Hamilton (164). In terms of the Constructor standings, Red Bull Racing lead the way with 583 points. Mercedes are placed second with 273 points and are above Ferrari (228) and Aston Martin (217).

Key numbers for Perez and Sainz

Red Bull Racing's Perez claimed his eighth podium finish in 2023. Overall, the Mexican F1 driver has 34 podium finishes, including 24 for Red Bull. Meanwhile, Sainz claimed his maiden podium finish this season. Overall, the Spaniard has earned 16 podium finishes. Before today's 3rd-place show, Sainz's best finish was fourth in Bahrain.

Sainz hangs on for maiden podium in 2023

Verstappen was behind Sainz's Ferrari for 14 laps but his pressure paid off when an error from the Spaniard saw him grab his chance. Sainz battled hard and held on to second before Perez fended him off late on. Credit goes to Sainz for fighting hard to keep his team-mate Leclerc behind to grab 3rd place. He hung on with worn tires.

