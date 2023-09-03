Quinton de Kock set to make his BBL debut: Details

Sports

Quinton de Kock set to make his BBL debut: Details

Written by Parth Dhall September 03, 2023 | 07:30 pm 3 min read

Quinton de Kock has over 9,000 T20 runs (Image source: X/@ICC)

South African batter Quinton de Kock is set to make his debut in the Big Bash League (BBL), Australia's premier T20 league. He has been picked by Melbourne Renegades in their overseas draft, Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman being the other. As per ESPNcricinfo, de Kock will be available from December 10 to January 5. Therefore, he is available for Renegades's first eight games.

Why does this story matter?

De Kock has been a consistent run-scorer in T20s, having made his debut in 2011. The opener can make maximum utilization of the powerplay overs and his ability to play big knocks makes him an even greater asset. His international and IPL records are not ordinary either. De Kock, who owns over 9,000 T20 runs, is set to ply his trade in the BBL.

Here's how de Kock made the draft

The BBL overseas draft has four rounds where a minimum of two and a maximum of three players can be picked. Platinum, gold, silver, and bronze are the categories for them. Teams can pick only platinum players in the first round, platinum and gold players in the second, gold and silver in the third, as well as silver and bronze in the fourth.

A look at the BBL 2023 draft

Melbourne Stars: Harry Brook, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir. Adelaide Strikers: Rashid Khan (retained), Jamie Overton, Adam Hose. Hobart Hurricanes: Chris Jordan, Sam Hain, Corey Anderson. Melbourne Renegades: Quinton de Kock, Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Zaman Khan. Sydney Sixers: Tom Curran (retained), James Vince, Rehan Ahmed. Brisbane: Heat Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Paul Walter. Perth Scorchers: Zak Crawley, Laurie Evans.

One of four SA players with 9,000 T20 runs

De Kock is one of only four South African batters with over 9,000 runs in T20 cricket. He touched the 9,000-run mark in 306 T20 games. He is only behind David Miller (9,727), Faf du Plessis (9,448), and AB de Villiers (9,424). The 30-year-old owns 9,032 runs from 308 T20s at a strike rate of 138.44. The tally includes six tons.

Most runs for SA in T20Is

Earlier this year, de Kock smoked his maiden hundred in T20 Internationals, a 44-ball 100 versus West Indies. De Kock has now raced to 2,277 runs in 80 T20Is at 32.69. Besides this ton, he owns 14 fifties. While no other SA batter has more runs in the format, Miller trails him in this regard, with 2,216 runs.

Third-highest individual IPL score

De Kock smoked an unbeaten 70-ball 140 versus Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the third-highest individual score to date. Chris Gayle (175*) and Brendon McCullum (158*) are the ones ahead of him in this regard. Meanwhile, de Kock's 140* is also the joint-fourth-highest individual score by a keeper in T20 cricket. He owns 2,907 IPL runs at 32.30.

Will de Kock feature for SA in December

De Kock will now take center stage in the Big Bash League. As mentioned, he will only be available from December 10 to January 5. However, de Kock could also feature South Africa's T20I and ODI series against India scheduled between December 10 and December 21. It remains to be seen if he plays in either of the series.

Share this timeline