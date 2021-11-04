Unmukt Chand becomes first Indian male to sign for BBL

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 04, 2021, 11:28 am

Unmukt Chand has become the first Indian male cricketer to sign for the Big Bash League (BBL). The former U-19 Indian skipper has been roped in by Melbourne Renegades. The 28-year-old Chand retired from Indian cricket earlier this year to play in the United States, resulting in him being free to play in the BBL and other domestic leagues. Here are further details.

Reaction

I've loved watching the Big Bash, says Chand

Chand said he loved watching the BBL and players coming in. "I've loved watching the Big Bash and players around the world coming in ... it's a great platform and I always wanted to play there," he said. "I'm really looking forward in the coming years that I can make a name for myself and hopefully win championships for the teams I play for."

Information

Indian male players are not allowed to play other competitions

Indian women cricket team players have been playing in domestic leagues around the world, including the Women's Big Bash League. However, India's international and domestic male players are currently not permitted to play in competitions abroad.

Melbourne

I'm really looking forward to coming to Melbourne: Chand

Chand is excited to play for the Renegades in Melbourne. "I'm really looking forward to coming to Melbourne and to get going. I've always enjoyed playing in Australia," he said. "I haven't been to Melbourne before... I know there are lots of Indians in Melbourne, so it's going to be nice, and I hope the crowds turn up for games as well."

Career stats

A look at Chand's career stats

In 67 First-Class games, Chand has amassed 3,379 runs at 31.57. He slammed eight tons and 16 fifties. He played 120 List A games, scoring 4,505 runs at 41.33. He hit seven hundreds and 32 fifties. In 77 T20 matches, Chand has scored 1,565 runs at 22.35. He has notched three tons and five fifties.

Retirement

Chand had retired from Indian cricket this year

In August 2021, Chand retired from Indian cricket. Unmukt said he decided to "bid adieu to the BCCI and seek better opportunities around the world". The 28-year-old will be remembered for leading India to the Under-19 World Cup title in 2012. He had scored an unbeaten 111 in the final against Australia.

Information

Chand played 21 matches in the IPL

Chand made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2011. He plied his trade for the Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals respectively. His last appearance came in 2016. In 21 matches, he scored 300 runs at 15.00 with the best score of 58.