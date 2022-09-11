Sports

Formula 1, Max Verstappen wins the Italian GP: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 11, 2022, 08:04 pm 2 min read

Verstappen has won the Italian GP (Photo credit: Twitter/@redbullracing)

2022 Formula 1 leaders Red Bull saw Max Verstappen emerge triumphant at the Italian Grand Prix. He finished ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes driver George Russell. Notably, Verstappen claimed his 11th win in 16 races this year. Daniel Ricciardo pulled up at the side of the track to enforce a late safety car period with six laps to go. Here's more.

Verstappen 73rd podium finish for Verstappen

Verstappen collected his 73rd podium finish. He now has 31 race wins. Verstappen has won 11 races this season - Saudi Arabian GP, Emilia Romagna GP, Miami GP, Spanish GP, Azerbaijan GP, Canadian GP, French GP, Hungarian GP, Belgian GP, Dutch GP. and Italian GP. He has enjoyed 13 podium finishes (also third in Monaco). Notably, Verstappen claimed his maiden Italian GP win.

Information 20th podium finish for Leclerc, 7th for Russell

Russell has now claimed his 7th career podium finish. Meanwhile, Leclerc now has 20 podium finishes in his career, including seven in 2022.

Russell 3rd-placed Russell maintains his consistency

This season has seen Russell finish fourth in Bahrain, 5th in Saudi Arabia, third in Australia, 4th in Emilia Romagna, fifth in Miami, third in Spain, fifth in Monaco, third in Baku, fourth in Canada, fourth in Austria, third in France, 3rd in Hungary, 4th in Belgium, and 2nd in Holland. In 15 of the 16 races this season, Russell has consistently finished within the top five.

Points Verstappen marches on in F1 2022 season

Verstappen collected 25 points from the race and has a total of 335 points. Leclerc is second and has 219 points. He is above Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, who finished sixth today and clocked the fastest lap. George Russell is 4th with 203 points and is above Carlos Sainz (187). Lewis Hamilton, who finished 5th after starting 19th, has 168 points.

Information A look at the 2022 Constructor Standings

In terms of the Constructors, Red Bull are top with 545 points. Ferrari are second with 406 points. Mercedes are third with 371 points. Alpine are fourth with 125 points and are above McLaren (107). Alfa Romeo have 52 points.

Information Verstappen can seal the deal in Singapore

With six races to go, Verstappen has the chance to seal his second title at the next Grand Prix in Singapore in three weeks' time. He beat Hamilton for his maiden title in 2021. Versappen has now won 5 F1 races in a row.