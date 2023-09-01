Sri Lanka win 11th consecutive ODI, their longest-ever streak: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall September 01, 2023 | 04:15 am 3 min read

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by five wickets (Image source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka began their Asia Cup title defense with a win over Bangladesh in the second match in Pallekele. The hosts successfully chased down 165, with Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka playing match-winning knocks. Earlier, seamer Matheesha Pathirana claimed a historic four-wicket haul. As a result, SL have now won 11 consecutive ODIs, their longest-ever streak in the format. Here are the key stats.

Why does this story matter?

Sri Lanka are now unbeaten in their last 11 ODIs. This is their longest such streak in the 50-over format. The Lankans haven't lost an ODI since June 2023. Their previous longest winning streak comprised 10 matches, which came in two stints. The first came between February 2004 and July 2004. It was followed by another run between December 2013 and May 2014.

A look at SL's dream run

Sri Lanka last lost an ODI on June 2 this year when Afghanistan defeated them in their own backyard. However, the hosts bounced back to win the three-match series. The Lankans then claimed eight back-to-back wins to win the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier. Now, the one over Bangladesh at the Asia Cup is SL's 11th successive ODI win.

Dismissing the opponents in most consecutive ODI innings

SL bowled Bangladesh out for 164. The former now also hold the record for dismissing the opponents in the most consecutive ODI innings (11). SL broke the record of both Australia (10, 2009-2010) and South Africa (10, 2013-2014).

SL started the year on a forgettable note

It is worth noting that Sri Lanka lost their first six ODIs of 2023. India routed the Lankans 3-0, while New Zealand won the three-match series 2-0 (one match abandoned). SL then lost to Afghanistan before their winning streak started.

Which players have contributed to SL's success?

Openers Pathum Nissanka (701) and Dimuth Karunaratne (482), as well as middle-order batter Charith Asalanka (403), have contributed to SL's wins this year. The two openers average over 53 in this regard. Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Lahiru Kumara have starred with the ball. Hasaranga leads the pack with 28 wickets, while Theekshana and Kumara have taken 25 and 18 wickets, respectively.

SL eye their seventh Asia Cup title

Sri Lanka are vying to win their seventh Asia Cup title this time. They have clinched six of the past 15 editions of the Asia Cup. They tasted glory in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, and 2022. Only Team India owns more trophies (7). Having won last year's competition, which was played in the T20I format, SL have started as the defending champions.

Asia Cup: SL beat Bangladesh by five wickets

Bangladesh lost four wickets before the 100-run mark, having elected to bat. Najmul Hossain Shanto kept the visitors afloat even though they faced a batting collapse. Matheesha Pathirana took a four-wicket haul, with Bangladesh folding for 165. SL had a similar start (43/3), but Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka steadied their ship. Although SL suffered turbulence, they won in 39 overs (165/5).

