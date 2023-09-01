Andy Murray knocked out of US Open; will he retire?

Sports

Andy Murray knocked out of US Open; will he retire?

Written by Parth Dhall September 01, 2023 | 03:33 am 3 min read

Murray hasn't gone past the third round at majors this year

Ninetheenth seed Grigor Dimitrov knocked the former world number one, Andy Murray, out of the 2023 US Open. The former claimed a 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 win after two hours and 46 minutes to reach the third round. Murray, the 2012 US Open champion, hasn't gone past the third round at Grand Slams this year. However, he does not have any plans to retire soon.

A look at the match stats

Dimitrov won a total of 105 points and 32 winners in the match. He struck as many as six aces. Notably, Murray won just eight games. The Scot had a win percentage of 60 and 32 in the first and second serves, respectively. He converted only two of his nine break points. Murray (45) had more unforced errors than Dimitrov (34).

Murray recorded his 200th major win earlier

After winning the first round, Murray became the ninth man to win 200 or more singles matches at Grand Slams. He is only behind Roger Federer (369), Novak Djokovic (354), Rafael Nadal (314), Jimmy Connors (233), Andre Agassi (224), Ivan Lendl (222), Roy Emerson (210), and Pete Sampras (203) in terms of major match wins. Murray is now 200-55 at Grand Slams.

Murray is 49-16 at US Open

Earlier, Murray recorded his 49th win at the US Open (49-16). The 36-year-old has a win-loss record of 61-13 at Wimbledon. A look at his record at the other two Grand Slams - Australian Open: 51-15 and French Open: 39-11.

Murray yet to break the deadlock

At the US Open, Murray has reached at least the semi-finals thrice 2008, 2011, and 2012) and the quarter-finals on three other occasions (2013, 2014, and 2016). In the last five US Open editions he has featured in (2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2018), Murray hasn't gone past the third round. In 2021, he was knocked out by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the opening round.

Murray, the owner of 46 singles titles

Murray has a career record of 730-244. He has clinched a record 46 singles titles, including 14 at Masters 1000 events and two gold Olympic gold medals. After winning the US Open in 2012, Murray won Wimbledon the following year. He won the last of his three majors in 2016 by winning Wimbledon. Murray held the top spot (ATP Rankings) for 41 weeks.

Murray has won three Challenger events in 2023

Murray hasn't been at his best since reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 2017. Successive injuries and inconsistency have plagued his career. He bounced back this year by winning three Challenger events - Aix-en-Provence, Surbiton, and Nottingham. By winning in Surbiton, Murray became the oldest grass-court champion in ATP Challenger Tour history. However, Murray last won an ATP Tour title in 2018 in Antwerp.

What about Murray's retirement?

After his second-round exit (US Open), Murray admitted that he would consider retirement only if plunges (ATP Rankings). "If I stop enjoying that or my results, my ranking and everything, like, if I start to go backward in that respect, in a few months' time I was ranked 60 in the world or whatever instead of moving up, things might change," he said.

Share this timeline