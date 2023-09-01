Guardiola and Haaland bag top UEFA awards: Decoding their stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 01, 2023 | 01:23 am 2 min read

Guardiola's side completed a memorable treble of Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been adjudged the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year. Meanwhile, forward Erling Haaland, who had a dream 2022-23 debut campaign for City, won the Best Player award. Guardiola's side completed a memorable treble of Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League. Haaland played a key role and scored 50-plus goals in all competitions. Here's more.

Guardiola scripted history with two European trebles

Guardiola became the first manager in European football history to complete the treble on two occasions. His first treble win came with FC Barcelona in 2008-09, when they won the La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the Champions League. Meanwhile, Guardiola also became the second manager in English club football to win a historic treble after Sir Alex Ferguson.

Guardiola won his third UCL honor

Guardiola also clinched his third Champions League honor as City downed Inter 1-0. He lifted the trophy twice earlier with Barcelona (2008-09 and 2010-11). Guardiola played his fourth Champions League final (twice with City). By winning his third European Cup/Champions League honor, Guardiola equaled Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid) and Bob Paisley (Liverpool). Carlo Ancelotti is the record holder with four honors.

4th UEFA Super Cup honor for Guardiola

In August, Guardiola became the first manager to win the UEFA Super Cup with three different teams (Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Man City). Besides, he has equaled Ancelotti for the joint-most UEFA Super Cup honors (4).

Haaland was ruthless in front of goal

The 23-year-old Haaland was ruthless in front of goal, scoring 52 goals in 53 games in all competitions in 2022-23. Haaland finished as the top scorer in both UCL and Premier League. He hit 12 goals in Europe and 36 in the Premier League, which became a record. He also provided nine assists across these two competitions.

Haaland sees off Messi and De Bruyne

Haaland saw off the challenge of team-mate Kevin De Bruyne and Lionel Messi to claim the award, which was announced during the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Monaco. Haaland claimed 352 points in the vote ahead of Messi (227) and KDB (225).

