Manchester United's Dean Henderson joins Crystal Palace: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 01, 2023 | 12:48 am 3 min read

Dean Henderson has featured in 67 Premier League matches (Photo credit: X/@CPFC)

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has joined Crystal Palace for £20m including add-ons. The England custodian was on loan at Nottingham Forest last season but they signed Matt Turner from Arsenal. The 26-year-old joined United's youth academy back in 2011 and is finally leaving Old Trafford permanently. Henderson is Palace's third senior signing of the summer after Jefferson Lerma and Matheus Franca.

Why does this story matter?

Henderson never managed to cement his place at Old Trafford as David de Gea was the first choice. His loan to Forest last season was cut short due to an injury. United signed Andre Onana this summer and Henderson knew it was time to pack his bags. Henderson will now fight for the number one position alongside former Manchester United goalie Sam Johnstone.

A look at Henderson's loan stints

Henderson began his journey at United's youth academy in 2011. He joined Stockport County in 2016 on loan and featured in nine matches. He moved to Grimsby Town and played seven games. Henderson then joined Shrewsbury and featured in 48 matches. He spent two seasons on loan at Sheffield United making 86 appearances. Last season, he played 20 games for Nottingham Forest.

Henderson featured in 29 matches for Manchester United

The 26-year-old played 29 matches for the Red Devils, including 26 in the 2020-21 season. He played in 13 Premier League matches for United. He played three matches in the 2021-22 season across competitions.

Breaking down Henderson's numbers in 2022-23 Premier League season

Henderson featured in 18 Premier League matches for Nottingham Forest last season on loan from United. He kept six clean sheets and conceded 31 goals. As per Opta, he completed 319 out of 562 attempted passes, clocking only 56.76% passing accuracy. The 26-year-old made 55 saves at a save percentage of 63.95. Henderson made 20 clearances and completed 115 long passes.

A look at his Premier League numbers

The England goalkeeper has made 67 appearances in the Premier League for clubs like Manchester United, Sheffield United, and Nottingham Forest. He has registered 23 clean sheets and conceded 76 goals. He has had four errors leading to a goal. Henderson has made 192 saves and compiled 42 high claims and 14 catches. He has accomplished 1,754 passes while completing 408 accurate long balls.

Henderson has made a solitary appearance for England

Henderson has made a solitary appearance for England. He was first called up in 2019 by Gareth Southgate to replace an injured Tom Heaton. He made his international debut in November 2020 as a halftime substitute for Nick Pope against Ireland. Henderson was picked in England's 26-man team for the delayed 2020 Euros but he got injured and was replaced by Aaron Ramsdale.

