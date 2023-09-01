2023 US Open, Aryna Sabalenka reaches third round: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 01, 2023 | 12:32 am 2 min read

Second seed Sabalenka progressed with a 6-3, 6-2 win

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka has reached the 2023 US Open third round after sealing a win over Jodie Anna Burrage in straight sets. Second seed Sabalenka progressed with a 6-3, 6-2 win. Sabalenka has now reached the third round for the fourth time at the Flushing Meadows. She exited the semi-finals on two successive occasions (2021 and 2022). Here are the stats.

Sabalenka is 19-2 at Slams this year

Sabalenka had a dream start, winning Adelaide International 1 and the Australian Open. In her next four tournaments, Sabalenka reached two finals, losing both. She then won the Madrid Open. Sabalenka lost in the semis at Roland Garros and Wimbledon and is 19-2 at Slams this year and 46-10 overall. She warmed up with a semi-final show at Cincinnati before the US Open.

Sabalenka picks up her 17th win at the US Open

Sabalenka has raced to a 17-5 win-loss record at the US Open. Overall, her Grand Slams win-loss record tally is 55-21.

Here are the match stats

Sabalenka doled out seven aces compared to just one from Burrage. However, the second seed committed three double faults to her opponent's one. Sabalenka had a 93% win on the first serve and a 52% win on the second. She converted 3/4 break points.

Sabalenka posts these records

As per Opta, Sabalenka now holds a 4-0 record against players from Great Britain. It is the only country against whom she has played a minimum of four matches and holds a 100%-win record. Sabalenka equaled her most wins in a single season in the WTA Tour (also 46 in 2018). However, her win percentage this year reads 82%.

Key results in women's singles (2nd round)

23rd seed Qinwen Zheng claimed a three-set win over Kaia Kanepi (6-2, 3-6, 6-2). Caroline Wozniacki continued her dream return, beating Petra Kvitova 7-5, 7-6. 14th seed Liudmila Samsonova took down Tamara Korpatsch 6-3, 6-3. Katie Boulter overcame Wang Yafan 5-7, 6-1, 6-4. Peyton Stearns progressed, overcoming Clara Tauson 6-3, 6-0. Clara Burel stunned 25th seed Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-2.

