Aryna Sabalenka reaches the 2023 Wimbledon semis: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 12, 2023 | 07:44 pm 2 min read

Aryna Sabalenka has booked her berth in the last four at 2023 Wimbledon (Photo credit: Twitter/@WTA)

Aryna Sabalenka has booked her berth in the last four at 2023 Wimbledon with a 6-2, 6-4 win over American Madison Keys on Wednesday. Sabalenka can become the new number one in women's singles tennis if she wins her semi-final duel, ending the run of Iga Swiatek (67 weeks). Sabalenka has been in solid form this year. Here are the stats.

40-7 win-loss record for Sabalenka in 2023

Sabalenka owns a 40-7 win-loss record this year on the WTA Tour. She has already claimed three honors. Sabalenka, who missed last year's Wimbledon, has reached her second semi-final here (also in 2021). Sabalenka, who won the 2023 Australian Open, and reached the semis at Roland Garros, raced to a 17-1 record at Slams in 2023. She has equaled Serena Williams's feat in 2015.

Match stats and H2H record

In terms of the stats, Sabalenka doled out two aces compared to Keys's five. Both players ended up with two double faults each. Sabalenka had a 75% win on the first serve and a 56% win on the second. She converted 4/9 break points. The Belarusian hit 17 winners and suffered only 14 unforced errors. Sabalenka now owns a 2-1 win-loss record over Keys.

53-20 win-loss record at Grand Slams

Sabalenka has raced to a 53-20 win-loss record at Grand Slams. At Wimbledon, her tally reads 11-4. She has now reached her sixth semi-final across Slam events, having won one honor to date.

Records scripted by Sabalenka

As per Opta, Sabalenka is the third player in the Open Era to win all her first six women's singles Majors quarter-finals, after Ann Jones and Chris Evert. Sabalenka is also the first player to make the semi-finals of the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon in the same year since Serena in 2016.

