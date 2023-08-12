Son Heung-min named Tottenham Hotspur captain: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 12, 2023 | 09:17 pm 2 min read

Tottenham Hotspur have named Son Heung-min as the new club captain (Photo credit: Twitter/@SpursOfficial)

Tottenham Hotspur have named Son Heung-min as the new club captain. Son, who joined Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, takes over the role from Hugo Lloris. Son, who is into his ninth season at the club, now becomes the focal point after the departure of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, Lloris too is set to leave the club. We decode Son's stats.

'It's such a big honor to captain this huge club'

Son said to Spurs's official website, "It's such a big honor to captain this huge club. It was a big surprise and a very proud moment. I've already said to the players that everyone should feel like a captain, on and off the pitch," he said. "It's a new season, a fresh start and I will give everything for this shirt and this armband."

A look at Son's Premier League stats

Since joining Spurs, Son has featured in 268 Premier League matches, scoring 103 goals and making 52 assists. Back in April, Son became the first Asian to score 100 Premier League goals. He has clocked 583 shots, accounting for 271 on target. He has hit the woodwork 23 times. Son has created 63 big chances. He has also clocked 180 tackles.

Several individual awards for Son

Son has won one Premier League Golden Boot award. He has won two Premier League Goal of the Month awards and three Player of the Month awards. He won the Premier League Goal of the Season award in 2019-20.

His overall stats for Spurs

Son has scored 145 goals in 372 appearances for Spurs. He has scored 15-plus goals in six of the eight seasons here. He has scored 10-plus goals in seven successive Premier League campaigns. Overall, Son has registered 72 assists for Tottenham in all competitions.

