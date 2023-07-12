David de Gea vs Andre Onana: Their stats in 2022-23

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 12, 2023 | 02:20 pm 4 min read

David de Gea won the Premier League Golden Glove award in 2022-23 (Photo credit: Twitter/@D_DeGea)

Manchester United are edging closer to securing a move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana. As per SkySports, a positive round of talks have taken place after United's opening bid of £38.5m (€45m) was rejected. Onana will come in and take over as the number one keeper at United with David de Gea ending his 12-year association with the club. We decode the stats.

Why does this story matter?

De Gea's contract with Man United expired at the end of June. Both parties failed to agree on a new deal agreed despite talks that took place throughout the season. De Gea wouldn't have liked to be the number two choice and in Onana, manager Erik ten Hag gets a player who can play out from the back, something the former struggled at.

Breaking down De Gea's Premier League 2022-23 season in numbers

In the Premier League 2022-23 season, De Gea made 38 appearances, keeping the highest number of clean sheets (17). He made 101 saves. De Gea made a pass completion of 68.33%. He managed 1,371 passes. De Gea conceded 43 goals, besides making 27 clearances and winning five aerial battles. He had two errors leading to a goal and saved one penalty.

Breaking down Onana's Serie A 2022-23 season in numbers

Onana made 25 appearances in the Serie A 2022-23 season. As per Opta, Onana completed 722 passes out of 912 attempts, clocking a pass accuracy of 79.17%. He created three chances. He made 14 clearances and 62 saves. He made 39 saves from inside the box. He had a save percentage of 72.09. Onana saved two penalties.

De Gea's stats in the Europe League 2022-23

Manchester United exited the UEFA Europa League in the quarter-finals stage. De Gea played 12 matches in the Europa League last season and completed 235 out of 314 passes attempted. He had a pass accuracy of 74.84%. He kept five clean sheets and conceded 12 goals. De Gea made 28 saves, including 18 from inside the box. He had a save percentage of 70.

Onana's stats in the Champions League 2022-23

Inter lost to Manchester City in the final of the Champions League. Onana played 13 matches in the UCL last season and completed 346 out of 426 pass attempts. He had a pass accuracy of 74.89%. Onana kept eight clean sheets and conceded 11 goals. He made 47 saves, including 27 from inside the box. He had a save percentage of 81.03.

Key numbers for the two in domestic cup competitions

De Gea made six appearances in the FA Cup as United lost in the final. He completed 97 out of 157 passes attempted. He made 23 saves, including 19 from inside the box (save percentage 79.31) and conceded six goals. Onana made three appearances in the Coppa Italia as Inter won. He completed 101 out of 128 passes attempted. Onana made nine saves.

De Gea won these career trophies with United

De Gea won the Premier League in 2012-13. He won one FA Cup in 2015-16, besides being a runner-up in 2022-23. He won two EFL Cups in 2016-17 and 2022-23. He also won three Community Shields (2011, 2013, 2016) and one Europa League in 2016-17.

Onana has enjoyed success in terms of silverware

Onana won the Eredivisie with Ajax in 2018-19, 2020-21, and 2021-22. He also won the KNVB Cup in 2018-19 and 2020-21, besides the Johan Cruyff Shield in 2019. He reached the Europa League final with Ajax in 2016-17 before Man United defeated them 2-0. With Inter, Onana won the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana last season. He ended as a Champions League runner-up.

The duo's overall club career in numbers

Onana made 39 appearances for Jong Ajax in the second division of the Dutch league. He went on to spend six seasons at Ajax, making 214 appearances. Last season, he made 41 appearances for Inter across competitions. De Gea made a record 545 appearances for United, keeping 190 clean sheets. Before that, he made 84 appearances for Atletico Madrid.

