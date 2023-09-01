Will India vs Pakistan match be interrupted by rain? Details

Sports

Will India vs Pakistan match be interrupted by rain? Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 01, 2023 | 09:56 am 2 min read

The game would be India's opener at the event (Source: X/@ICC)

In a worrisome piece of development, the highly-awaited India vs Pakistan clash in the 2023 Asia Cup is under the threat of being washed out. The blockbuster contest is scheduled to take place at Sri Lanka's Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2. It has been raining quite heavily for the last two days in Pallekle. Here are further details.

A complete match highly unlikely

While the contest would be India's opener at the event, Pakistan thrashed Nepal by 238 runs in their first match. Meanwhile, international cricket matches are rare in Sri Lanka in August-September due to the weather conditions. Only three of the previous 33 ODIs in Pallekele have been played in August-September. As per different weather apps, a complete match is highly unlikely.

What does the weather say?

As mentioned, it has been raining quite heavily in Pallekle. As per Accuweather, things could worse on the match day. The lowest predicted rain percentage by weather for Saturday is 91%. Hence, it's almost impossible for the match to take place until a miracle happens. Even if the rain halts, the ground staff would have a hard time drying the wet outfield.

What if the game gets washed out?

If the game has to be shortened, both sides will be required to play at least a 20-over contest. But if even that is not possible, India and Pakistan will share points. The Men in Green will qualify for the Super Four stage if the game gets abandoned. Rohit Sharma's men will be then required to beat Nepal.

India 7-5 Pakistan in Asia Cup (ODIs)

As far as the ODI editions of the Asia Cup are concerned, India and Pakistan have met 13 times. While the Men in Blue have emerged winners seven times, Pakistan walked away with five wins (NR: 1). Since 2010, India have won four of their five ODI Asia Cup encounters against the Men in Green. Pakistan would be raring to improve their record.

Share this timeline