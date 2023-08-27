India vs Pakistan: Decoding their head-to-head record in Asia Cup

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 27, 2023 | 02:55 pm 3 min read

Virat Kohli owns the highest-individual Asia Cup score (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The 2023 Asia Cup, which will be played in the ODI format, is set to get underway on August 30. India will kick-start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at Sri Lanka's Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2. The two sides have been a part of several thrilling battles in the past. Here we decode their head-to-head record in Asia Cup.

India 7-5 Pakistan in Asia Cup (ODIs)

As far as the ODI editions of the Asia Cup are concerned, India and Pakistan have met 13 times. While the Men in Blue have emerged winners seven times, Pakistan walked away with five wins (NR: 1). Since 2010, India have won four of their five ODI Asia Cup encounters against the Men in Green. Pakistan would be raring to improve their record.

Highest chase in Asia Cup

India own the highest-successful run chase in Asia Cup history, having accomplished the 330-run target against Pakistan in Mirpur in 2012. Virat Kohli scored 183 in that game, the sole individual 150-plus score in Asia Cup. Meanwhile, both India and Pakistan have three scores of 300 or more against each other in the continental tournament.

India's top performers against Pakistan in Asia Cup (ODIs)

With 367 runs at 73.40, Rohit Sharma is India's leading run-getter against Pakistan in Asia Cup (ODIs). Kohli has an average and strike rate of 68.66 and 110.75, respectively, in this regard. Among Indian bowlers, Anil Kumble has taken most Asia Cup wickets against Pakistan (7). Venkatesh Prasad's 4/17 in 1997 are the best Asia Cup figures by an Indian bowler against Pakistan.

Pakistan's top performers against India in Asia Cup (ODIs)

Saeed Ajmal has most wickets in India-Pakistan Asia Cup games, 8 in four games. Aaqib Javed (5/19 in 997) owns the solitary five-wicket haul in Indo-Pak matches in the continental tournament. Shoaib Malik owns most runs in Indo-Pak Asia Cup matches, 428 in five matches. Younis Khan has three fifty-plus in four Asia Cup meetings against India (100: 1).

How they have fared in T20 Asia Cups?

Two editions of the Asia Cup have been played in the T20 format, in 2016 and 2022. India boast a 2-1 head-to-head record against Pakistan in T20I editions of the event While India clinched the 2016 edition, they could not qualify for the final last year. After missing out in 2016, Pakistan played the final in 2022 but lost to Sri Lanka.

India have the most Asia Cup titles (ODIs)

13 previous editions of the Asia Cup have been played in the ODI format and six have been clinched by India, in 1984, 1988, 1991, 1995, 2010, and 2018. Pakistan have two titles, having tasted glory in 2000 and 2012. Sri Lanka own the remaining five titles. Interestingly, India and Pakistan have never crossed swords in the summit clash of the continental event.

