South Africa vs Australia, T20Is: Decoding key player battles

Sports

South Africa vs Australia, T20Is: Decoding key player battles

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 27, 2023 | 12:55 pm 2 min read

Aiden Markram will lead South Africa (Source: X/@ICC)

South Africa are gearing up to take on Australia in a three-match T20I series, starting on August 30. As both sides have rested several prominent players, youngsters from both camps would be raring to make a mark. Eyes will be on Mitchell Marsh, who is set to lead the Aussies for the first time. Here we decode the key player battles.

Travis Head vs Lungi Ngidi

Australian dasher Travis Head and South African speedster Lungi Ngidi are certain to tackle each other as they open the proceedings in their respective departments. Head, who is known for his attacking batting, has a powerplay strike rate of just 107.60 in T20 cricket. Meanwhile, Ngidi has taken 34 wickets in this phase at a decent economy rate of 7.71.

Mitchell Marsh vs Tabraiz Shamsi

Skipper Mitchell Marsh will have the onus to lead from the front. Meanwhile, left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi can pose a threat against him. In T20Is, Marsh has fallen prey to left-arm spinners 15 times in 79 innings with his strike rate being 115.16. Notably, Shamsi has taken 28 wickets in 24 T20s at an economy rate of 7.64 in 2023.

Aiden Markram vs Adam Zampa

Marsh's opposite number Aiden Markram might also have to deal with a wrist-spinner. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa has troubled the best of batters in the past and hence, Markram must tackle him with precision. The SA skipper has fallen prey to leg-spinners 15 times in 44 T20 innings. Markram, however, has a strike rate of 137.98 in this regard.

Rassie van der Dussen vs Spencer Johnson

Uncapped Australian speedster Spencer Johnson is among the players to watch out for in the series. The left-arm pacer can set the speed gun on fire and will enjoy operating on South African tracks. Rassie van der Dussen will have the onus to tackle him with precision. He has fallen prey to left-arm fast bowlers 15 times in 56 T20 innings (Batting SR: 123.38).

Glenn Maxwell vs Keshav Maharaj

One of the most dangerous batters going around, Glenn Maxwell can change the course of the game in a jiffy. His ability to smash spinners in the middle overs makes him an even greater asset. Maxwell's battle with Keshav Maharaj would be enticing. He has a T20 strike rate of 145.60 against left-arm spinners.

Share this timeline