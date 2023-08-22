3rd T20I: Team India eyes whitewash against hosts Ireland

Sports

3rd T20I: Team India eyes whitewash against hosts Ireland

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 22, 2023 | 03:24 pm 3 min read

Ruturaj Gaikwad is in great form in the ongoing series against Ireland (Photo credit: Twitter/@CricketIreland)

Jasprit Bumrah-led India will aim to complete the whitewash against Ireland in the third T20I in Dublin on August 23. The hosts will fight for pride as they are already 2-0 behind in the three-match series. After winning the first match through the DLS method, India gave an excellent account of themselves in the second clash, winning by 33 runs. Here's the preview.

Pitch report, timing and broadcast details

All three matches of this series will be played at The Village in Dublin. Seamers will get some purchase from this pitch but it gets better for batting as the match progresses. Chasing teams have won 14 out of 23 T2OIs here. Sports18 (7:30 PM IST) will live telecast the match and it will also be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app.

A look at the head-to-head record

India and Ireland have faced each other in a total of seven T20Is, and the Indians have a perfect 7-0 record. They secured consecutive 2-0 wins in their last two tours of Ireland in 2018 and 2022. Their first-ever T20I encounter was in the 2009 T20 World Cup at Trent Bridge, which India won by eight wickets. Rohit Sharma slammed an unbeaten 52.

India may shuffle their lineup; Ireland keen to deny whitewash

With the series already in the bag, India may shuffle the line-up and give opportunities to others as well, including the likes of Jitesh Sharma, Avesh Khan, and Shahbaz Ahmed. It will be good exposure for these players. Meanwhile, Paul Stirling and his men will be keen to deny India the whitewash. Their batters will need to step up.

A look at the probable playing XIs

Ireland probable XI: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (captain), Lorcan Tucker (wicket-keeper), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, and Benjamin White. India probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Jasprit Bumrah (captain).

Who are the key performers?

Gaikwad slammed his second T20I fifty in the last match. With 98 T20I wickets at 19.59, Adair is Ireland's highest wicket-taker in this format. Bumrah has scalped four wickets in two matches, and with his 19.66 T20I average, he will look to add more to his tally. Balbirnie will look to take confidence from his 51-ball 72 in the last match.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Option 1: Lorcan Tucker, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Curtis Campher, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Mark Adair (vc), Ravi Bishnoi, and Barry McCarthy. Option 2: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Andrew Balbirnie (vc), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Curtis Campher, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mark Adair, Ravi Bishnoi, and Joshua Little.

Poll Which batter will score more runs in this match?

Andrew Balbirnie 0.00% Ruturaj Gaikwad 100.00% Poll is completed

Share this timeline