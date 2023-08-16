Knee injury rules Prithvi Shaw out of One-Day Cup: Details

Knee injury rules Prithvi Shaw out of One-Day Cup: Details

Written by Parth Dhall August 16, 2023

Prithvi Shaw slammed two centuries in four One-Day Cup innings

An untimely knee injury has ruled Indian batter Prithvi Shaw out of the ongoing One-Day Cup competition in England. Shaw's record-breaking stint with Northamptonshire ended after he injured his knee while fielding against Durham on August 13. As per ESPNcricinfo, he is being monitored by the BCCI's medical team. Shaw recently smashed 244 against Somerset, the second-highest List A score in England.

Why does this story matter?

Shaw has been on a roll in the One-Day Cup, England's premier ODI tournament. He became the leading run-getter before the injury ended his stint. Shaw, who had a poor Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, silenced his critics with back-to-back astonishing knocks in England. He continues his quest for a national comeback, having last played for India in July 2021.

A shame Shaw won't play for Northamptonshire: Head coach Sadler

"In his short stint Prithvi has made a huge impact on us as a club. It's a huge shame he won't be with us for the remainder of this competition" Northamptonshire head coach John Sadler said in a statement. "He's an extremely humble young man, he's very respectful and had been so grateful for the opportunity to represent Northamptonshire."

Shaw's knocks in One-Day Cup 2023

Shaw grabbed the opportunity of playing in the UK with both hands. After recording scores of 34 and 26 in the first two One-Day Cup encounters, he smacked a record-breaking 244 against Somerset in Northampton. As mentioned, this is the second-highest individual List A score in England. Shaw followed it up with an unbeaten 125 against Durham in Chester-le-Street.

Second-highest score in English List A history

Shaw moved past Ben Duckett's 220* for England Lions against Sri Lanka A in 2016 to register the second-highest score in a List A innings in England. Only Alistair Brown (268 for Surrey against Glamorgan) at the Oval in 2002 has scored more runs.

Second List A double-century for Shaw

This was Shaw's second double-ton in List A cricket. He eclipsed his previous best score of 227* off 152 balls for Mumbai against Puducherry in Jaipur in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is the only other Indian batter with multiple double-tons in the 50-over format. He has accomplished the feat thrice, all at the ODI level.

What next for Shaw?

Shaw, who is with BCCI's medical team, will meet a specialist in London on Friday. If he recovers in time, Shaw's next assignment could be the Irani Cup fixture against Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra. He will likely be seen in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20s) in October. It remains to be seen Shaw returns to Team India.

