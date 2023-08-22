Who has played most ODI innings without recording a duck?

Written by Parth Dhall August 22, 2023 | 09:00 am 2 min read

Rahul Dravid played 120 ODI innings without recording a duck

Until this year, One Day Internationals had been in a downward spiral. However, the international calendar is studded with the 50-over format this year as the ICC Cricket World Cup is upon us. Although the format remains highly competitive, it is favorable for the batters. Here are the batters who played over 100 ODI innings without recording a duck.

Rahul Dravid (India): 120 innings

Rahul Dravid, the incumbent head coach of Team India, is one of only two Indians with over 10,000 runs in both ODI and Test cricket. Although Rahul's prowess in Tests remains unmatched, he was a force to reckon with in ODIs too. Rahul has the record for playing the most ODI innings (120) without recording a duck (August 29, 1999, to February 6, 2004).

Martin Crowe (New Zealand): 119 innings

Martin Crowe was the one of icons in New Zealand cricket. His elegance while batting in both Tests and ODIs made headlines in the 1980s and 1990s. He represented the Black Caps in 143 ODIs and batted in 140 innings. Crowe scored at least one run in as many as 119 of these innings. He is only behind Dravid on this list.

Kepler Wessels (South Africa): 105 innings

Opening batter Kepler Wessels represented both Australia and South Africa in ODIs. In 109 ODIs, he racked up 3,367 runs at an average of 34.35. The tally includes a solitary century and 26 half-centuries. Notably, Wessels never recorded a duck in his entire ODI career (105 innings), a record in its own. He occupies the third spot on the overall tally.

Who holds this record among active cricketers?

Among active cricketers, New Zealand's Kane Williamson has an active streak of playing 68 ODI innings without registering a duck (2016-2023*). Williamson, who has been sitting out due to an injury, might enter this elite list in the future.

