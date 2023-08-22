Premier League 2023-24, Arsenal edge past Crystal Palace 1-0: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 22, 2023 | 02:31 am 2 min read

Arsenal start 2023-24 Premier League season with two wins (Photo credit: Twitter/@Arsenal)

Arsenal registered their first away win of the 2023-24 Premier League season with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday. A 53rd-minute spot-kick from Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard made the difference between the two teams. Later, Takehiro Tomiyasu got sent off as the Gunners eked out a win with 10 men. Here are the key stats.

Arsenal scripted this Premier League record

As per Opta, Arsenal are now unbeaten in 13 London derbies in the Premier League. They won 10/12 London derbies last season while drawing the other two. This is their second-longest London derby winning streak in the Premier League. Arsenal had a longer unbeaten run in such games between November 2001 to April 2005. They were unbeaten in 35 league London derbies.

First Premier League home defeat for Hodgson since his return

Before this defeat, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson was unbeaten in five home games in the Premier League since his return to the club. He won three matches and earned two draws. The 76-year-old tactician took over from Patrick Vieira last season in March.

Saka matches Paul Merson's record for Arsenal

As per Opta, Bukayo Saka has appeared in 82 consecutive Premier League games for Arsenal, matching the club record of Paul Merson. Saka played every league clash since May 2021. Whereas, Merson made this record for Arsenal between February 1995 to February 1997.

