Rahul Dravid to coach Team India on Sri Lanka tour

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 20, 2021, 12:33 pm

Rahul Dravid is set to coach Team India during the tour of Lanka

The head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Rahul Dravid, will be the coach of Team India for the upcoming limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka. This is will be Dravid's second stint in a similar role with the senior men's team, after he traveled with the side as a batting consultant on the tour of England in 2014. Here is more.

Confirmation

An official confirmed the development

An official confirmed that Dravid will be mentoring India on the SL tour. "The Team India coaching staff will be in the UK and it is best that the young team is guided by Dravid as he has already worked with almost all of the India 'A' boys. The comfort the youngsters share with him will be an added advantage," the official told ANI.

Information

Most of India's coaching staff will be in England

Dravid will be traveling with the second-string Indian side since Team India's head coach, Ravi Shastri, will be with the Test-bound players in England. Meanwhile, India's bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar, and batting coach Vikram Rathour will also be in England.

Members

The NCA members will be split into two groups

It is understood that the other NCA staff members are likely to be split into two groups. Dravid will accompany the Indian contingent in Sri Lanka, while the other will travel to England with the India Women's squad next month. Notably, former Indian pacer Paras Mhambrey, who has also coached the Under-19 teams, remains the front-runner to tour Sri Lanka as India's bowling coach.

India

India to tour Sri Lanka in July

India are scheduled to tour SL for three ODIs and as many T20Is from July 13 to 27 with a with a second-string squad. Notably, the Test regulars and four standbys will be in England at that time. Dravid will be familiar with most Indian players who are likely to be picked for the SL tour, having coached several India A and Under-19 batches.

Itinerary

India's SL tour: A look at the proposed itinerary

As per the proposed itinerary, the two sides will play the three ODIs on July 13, 16 and 19 respectively. The ODI series will be followed by three T20Is between July 22 and 27. India's white-ball squad is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka on July 5 before serving a week-long quarantine. Team India will then fly back to India on July 28.

Role

Dravid has played a key role in development of players

Dravid remains one of the greatest batsmen in Indian cricket history. Known as The Wall, the former Indian batsman had scaled new heights in his illustrious career. After retiring, Dravid has played a key role in the development of India A and Under-19 sides. In 2018, he helped the Prithvi Shaw-led side win the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand.