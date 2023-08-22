Asia Cup: Here's why Shreyas Iyer should bat at four

Written by Parth Dhall August 22, 2023

Shreyas Iyer averages 47.35 at number four in ODIs

Senior batters Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have been included in India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, starting August 30. The duo returns to the ODI side after recovering from long-term injuries. The former is set to make a comeback after recovering from a back injury. Iyer will likely be India's preferred batter at number in the upcoming tournament. Here are the stats.

Why does this story matter?

India have had the number-four conundrum since Yuvraj Singh's departure in 2017, which emanated a stint of hit-and-trial structure. The likes of Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, and Ajinkya Rahane among others tried to fit in, but none lasted long. Although Iyer showed promise after announcing himself, injuries marred his trajectory. His return could be fruitful for India this year.

A look at Iyer's ODI numbers

Iyer made his ODI debut in December 2017 during the Sri Lanka series at home. He has been absolutely sensational in the 50-over format, having scored 1,631 runs in 42 games at an average of 46.60. While he strikes at 96.50 in the format, his tally includes two centuries and 14 half-centuries. Iyer averages an astonishing 51.28 in home ODIs.

Iyer averages over 47 at number four

Out of 38, Iyer has played 20 innings in ODIs at number four. He has racked up 805 runs at a decent average of 47.35 at this position. As many as seven of his 50+ ODI scores, including two centuries, have come batting at number four. Iyer has slammed 534 and 292 runs at number three and five, respectively, in ODIs.

A boon for Team India?

India have won 13 out of 22 ODIs (Defeats: 7, NR: 2) when Iyer batted at number four. Iyer averages 45.40 in winning cause, while one of his two tons also came in this regard.

Iyer averages over 60 while chasing at four

Over the years, quite a few Indian batters have struggled at number during run-chases. This is not the case with Iyer, who averages a brilliant 62.40 while chasing in ODIs. Iyer has slammed 312 runs from eight run-chases in ODIs, while his strike rate in this regard soars to 102.63. He also owns a hundred while chasing in ODIs.

Iyer leads the tally for India

Iyer has been India's leading run-scorer (805) at number four in ODIs since his debut (December 10, 2017). Notably, no other Indian batter has even crossed the 500-run mark in this regard. Rishabh Pant follows Iyer with 492 runs.

