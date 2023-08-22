Imam-ul-Haq slams his third fifty in last four ODI innings

Sports

Imam-ul-Haq slams his third fifty in last four ODI innings

Written by Parth Dhall August 22, 2023 | 06:46 pm 2 min read

Imam slammed a 94-ball 61 in the 1st ODI (Image source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq continues his bright form in international cricket. He played a rescuing knock as Pakistan faced a batting collapse against Afghanistan in the 1st ODI at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota. Imam, who scored a 94-ball 61, helped Pakistan recover from 7/2. The Pakistan batter now has three fifties in his last four ODI innings. Here are the key stats.

Imam saved Pakistan from sinking

Pakistan lost both Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam after electing to bat. Imam then did damage control along with Mohammad Rizwan, who also departed soon. Pakistan were tottering on 62/4 before Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan chipped in with Imam. Imam, who kept Pakistan afloat, recorded his fifty off 78 balls. In the 36th over, Mohammad Nabi sent Imam back for 61(94).

17th half-century in ODIs

Imam, who made his ODI debut in 2017, has so far amassed 2,780 runs in 60 matches at an average of 51.48. The one against Afghanistan was his 17th half-century in ODI cricket. His tally also includes as many as nine centuries. Imam now has two half-centuries against Afghanistan in the 50-over format. He now averages 59.00 against them.

Imam's sublime run in ODIs

Imam has been in sublime form in ODIs of late. As mentioned, he now has three half-centuries in his last four ODIs. His last four scores in the format read 61, 90, 24, and 60.

Share this timeline