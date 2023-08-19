MI appoint Lasith Malinga as bowling coach: Details here

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 19, 2023 | 07:14 pm 1 min read

Lasith Malinga has scalped 195 wickets for MI in all competitions

Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga has returned to Mumbai Indians as their new bowling coach. He will replace New Zealand's Shane Bond who held the position at MI for the last nine years. Malinga was the bowling coach of Rajasthan Royals for the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League. The 39-year-old was a sensation for MI before he took retirement in 2021.

Malinga's second stint at MI as a support staff

In 2018, Malinga was included in the MI supporting staff as their mentor. It was his first stint with the club as a support staff. He later returned to action in 2019 and played a big role in helping MI win their fourth IPL crown.

