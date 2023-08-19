Italy name Luciano Spalletti as new manager: Decoding his stats

Sports

Italy name Luciano Spalletti as new manager: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 19, 2023 | 03:54 pm 3 min read

Luciano Spalletti guided Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years

Former Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti has been named as Italy's new manager replacing Roberto Mancini who resigned on August 13. After guiding Napoli to the Serie A title last season after a span of 33 years, Spalletti requested a sabbatical. But he will return as the Italy manager now with around 10 months left for the 2024 Euros. Here are the details

Why does this story matter?

Mancini was pretty much successful in his five-year reign where the Azzurri won the European Championship. But the biggest dent in his stint was their failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Spalletti, who likes to play a fluid and attacking style of football will look to take Italy to greater heights just like he did with Napoli.

His enthusiasm and expertise will help Italy: FIGC

FIGC released an official statement announcing Spalletti's arrival. "The national team needed a great coach and I'm very happy that he accepted," federation president Gabriele Gravina said. "His enthusiasm and his expertise will be fundamental for the challenges that await Italy in the coming months." Spalletti will take office on September 1 and will make his official debut against North Macedonia on September 9.

A spell of legal trouble with Napoli

As per reports, there is a clause in Spalletti's Napoli contract that his new employers need to pay the club €3m if intends to join them before the summer of 2024. His original contract would have gotten over by then. Moreover, the fee decreases by €250,000 per month. On the other hand, the Italian federation have never paid a transfer fee for a coach.

A look at his managerial career stats

His coaching career started with Empoli as he managed 136 matches, he was then in charge of Sampdoria where he appeared in 38 games. Spalletti then had short stints at Venezia, Udinese and Ancona. He returned to Udinese again and managed 122 matches. He managed Roma in 299 matches across two stints. Splalletti also managed Zenit (184), Inter (90) and Napoli (96).

A look at his Napoli stint

Spalletti joined Napoli as their manager in 2021 and left the club only after helping them achieve the Serie A title after 33 years. The 64-year-old has won 62 matches out of the 93 fixtures he managed. He suffered 18 losses and 16 draws. The Partenopei scored 198 goals under him while conceding only 89 goals. He had a win percentage of 64.58.

Spalletti has tasted a lot of success as a manager

He gained promotion to Serie B with Empoli in the 1996-97 season. Spalletti won the Coppa Italia twice with Roma (2006-07, 2007-08). He also helped Roma clinch the Supercoppa Italiana in 2007. At Zenit, he bagged the Russian Premier League twice (2010-11, 2011-12). He won the Russian Cup in 2009-10 followed by Super Cup in 2011. He won the 2022-23 Serie A with Napoli.

Oldest manager to win Serie A

As per Opta, Spalletti at the age of 64 years and 58 days became the oldest manager to win the Serie A title last season as he guided Napoli to the Scudetto.

Share this timeline